Former New York City Renter Returns Home to Bergen County at The Atwater in Bogota by

Wednesday, April 14 2021 @ 08:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

BOGOTA, NJ – A shift in priorities for urban renters during the COVID-19 pandemic is seemingly here to stay as young professionals and couples continue to rank larger apartments, access to outdoor space and a proximity to family and friends as top reasons to seek a new lifestyle in more suburban locales.

New rentals throughout New York City’s immediate suburbs have sustained high interest from Manhattan residents trading in smaller, cramped apartments for more luxurious homes and less congested neighborhoods.

Nowhere is that more evident than at The Atwater in Bergen County, N.J’s Bogota, a quaint borough located less than 20 minutes from the George Washington Bridge. The upscale collection of apartment residences and extensive offering of world-class amenities has effectively tapped into the large pool of renters looking to flee the crowds of New York City. Gabrielle Maggia, a frontline healthcare worker at Hackensack University Medical Center, is one of the many young professionals spurred to move at the onset of the pandemic who found a home at The Atwater.

“Coronavirus played a huge role in my desire to move from Manhattan,” Gabrielle said. “My whole family lives in New Jersey and due to the pandemic, I wasn’t able to come home and nobody was coming to visit me.”

Longing to spend more time with loved ones and be closer to her important work at the Hackensack Medical Center, Gabrielle set out on a new apartment search in Bergen and Passaic Counties. In addition to location, her must-haves included more space, a balcony, in-home washer and dryer and an onsite gym.

“Most of the apartments I found appealing were on commuter train lines and there was a premium in rent for those locations,” she said.

The Atwater, located on the banks of the Hackensack River, provided a preferable alternative with a more peaceful and picturesque environment that delivers all the suburban attributes urban renters are seeking.

“I ultimately chose The Atwater for several reasons,” Gabrielle added. “Its proximity to my job was a huge plus. I was able to get the home that I wanted, which features a pantry! I also loved having a private balcony. I frequent the gymand the game room has been a great bonus. I’m most excited for the outdoor amenities this summer and look forward to the pool, BBQs and the fire pits.”

Over 30,000 square feet of resort-style amenities can be found at The Atwater. Coveted outdoor recreational space expected to open this spring and summer include a heated pool and expansive sun deck, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Inside, The Atwater Club features a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, a 2,200 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center with a Fitness-on-Demand and yoga studios, a game/arcade room, a business center with co-working spaces, a coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom.

Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

Developed by PCD Development of New Providence, NJ, The Atwater features four- and five-story rental buildings that take full advantage of its scenic waterfront location and expansive landscaped grounds. Renters can choose from a mix of stylish apartments with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides private outdoor space, and select homes boast river views.

“Renters who want additional peace of mind and an added level of safety appreciate that these homes are brand new and have never been lived in before,” added Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

Monthly rents start in the $2,000s at The Atwater with limited-time incentives of up to two months free on a 26-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County will give it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, the borough offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under 10 minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available right outside its entrance with service into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal and the Essex Street train station in Hackensack is just ¾ mile away.

For more information on The Atwater and to schedule a private, in-person appointment, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.

Advertisement