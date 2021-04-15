COVID-19 Variant Testing Now Available at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center by

Wednesday, April 14 2021 @ 09:05 PM EDT

The Medical Center is using a custom-built analysis panel in its in-house lab to identify 22 relevant mutations (variants) when processing COVID-19 tests

(Paramus, NJ) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has expanded its variant testing this week to include 22 relevant COVID-19 mutations (variants).

The hospitals’ laboratory started using a custom-built analysis panel within the Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 test in its in-house lab that allows the hospital to adapt subsequent testing quickly as additional mutations and variants emerge. According to a recent news reports, one in four cases in New Jersey are currently linked to known COVID-19 mutations (variants).

“Within two hours, we can discern which variant infected a patient and determine an appropriate course of action for care,” said Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deborah Visconi.” She added, “Our lab can process over 2,000 samples per day and this is critical because with such a high rate of the virus within our communities, it is important for everyone to get tested and to do so frequently so we can identify trends in infections and improve our ability to beat back the virus and emerge from this pandemic.”

For more information regarding COVID-19 testing, please visit newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

