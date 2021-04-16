Habitat Bergen ReStore Desks 4 Homes Round 5! by

Habitat Bergen is donating 50 student desks to students who attend the School #3 in Cliffside Park, Whittier Elementary School and Hawthorne School in Teaneck on Saturday, April 17, 2021 between 10 and 12 pm at the Habitat Bergen ReStore, located at 121 Carver Ave in Westwood.

“We are so delighted to help these children improve their learning environment,” said Teri Capparelli, Habitat Bergen ReStore Director. “This is a unique way for us, including volunteers and corporate partners, to literally pay it forward during the pandemic. Children need a dedicated space to ensure that they can be as academically prepared as possible.”

“Many children learning remotely do not have access to an appropriate learning environment,” said Roxanne Camejo, Vice President and Community Development Officer of Lakeland Bank and Board President of Habitat Bergen. “Thankfully, we have volunteers willing to build these simple desks that will have a profound positive impact on a child’s learning experience.”

The hard costs for building each desk is approximately $35—so help Habitat build more desks! Donations can be made at www.HabitatBergen.org.

For more information about the Desks 4 Homes program contact Teri Capparelli at 201-446-9246 (mobile) or [email protected] or visit HabitatBergen.org.

