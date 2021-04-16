BERKELEY COLLEGE ANNOUNCES OUTDOOR COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY WILL BE HELD AT METLIFE STADIUM ON MAY 27 by

Thursday, April 15 2021 @ 09:56 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

In-Person and Virtual Ceremonies Offer a Hybrid Approach to Graduation

Berkeley College has announced that it will host a live Commencement Ceremony outdoors at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on Friday, May 27, 2021. The outdoor ceremony is open to graduates who completed their degree requirements in August and December 2019; April, August and December 2020, and April 2021. In addition, a Virtual Commencement ceremony will be taking place on Friday, May 7, 2021.

In all, more than 4,200 graduates from August 2019 through April 2021 are invited to attend the outdoor Commencement Ceremony. Advance registration is required in order for graduates to participate in the outdoor event. Students can RSVP at https://commencement.berkeleycollege.edu/pages/default.aspx.

Students who participate in the virtual ceremony can also participate in the outdoor ceremony.

“Commencement is always the best day of the year. We are pleased to give our graduates the recognition they deserve through a hybrid approach to commencement that adheres to pandemic safety protocols. This approach gives graduates the option to attend in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies that are within the COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “We share the pride of these graduates, with their families and friends, and expect great things from them.”

“This graduation is another example of the resilience of our students and how determined they are to fulfill their dreams and make their mark on this world,” said Dallas M. Reed, PhD, Berkeley College Vice President, Student Development and Campus Life. “At a time when we have all found ourselves struggling in one way or another during the pandemic, our graduates can be proud and know that the best is yet to come as they finish this chapter of their lives. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate all our graduates virtually, and especially in person this year at MetLife Stadium.”

More than 2,200 students who graduated in 2020 had the opportunity to be recognized in a virtual ceremony held on June 5, 2020. At the time, COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited public gatherings.

Grad Salutes Prepare Students for the Big Day

In preparation for both the virtual and outdoor Commencement ceremonies, activities are under way as portraits, video recordings and posts by the students are gathered. Berkeley College Grad Salutes on campus are opportunities, by appointment only, for graduates to have their pictures taken, wearing their caps and gowns and any honor cords they have received. Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to while on campus.

The next Grad Salutes are scheduled to take place as follows:

Tuesday, April 13, 2021, White Plains, Student Lounge, Third Floor, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 15, 2021, Woodbridge, Student Lounge, Lower Level, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 22, 2021, Woodland Park, Community Room, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 29, 2021, New York City, 41st Street Building - B701-704, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, dates and times are subject to change.

For the most up-to-date information please visit the Berkeley College Commencement web page.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Midtown Manhattan and White Plains, NY, as well as in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park, NJ, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is http://www.BerkeleyCollege.edu

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

Advertisement