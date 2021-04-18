Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Sunday, April 18 2021 @ 12:39 AM EDT
Agent Studio Has Enhanced Travel Websites with New Dynamic Hotel Information

Secaucus, New Jersey (April 16, 2021) – Northstar Travel Group announced today that Agent Studio, its dedicated travel-specific website solution and marketing platform for travel professionals, has integrated a robust level of hotel content providing the most relevant and comprehensive travel information. Agent Studio subscribers and their respective website visitors can now easily search and explore hotel information.This newest integration to the platform brings the power of Northstar's global hotel database to provide a higher level of functionality to subscribers and their prospective clients. Respected across the industry for its accuracy and depth of information, the Northstar database contains over 250,000 hotel listings worldwide. Users can search for hotels by city, brand, hotel rating, and distance to a destination. With hundreds of data points, this content-rich tool helps every travel planner accurately analyze the best options for each client. One of the core features to the integration is the ability for subscribers to generate sales leads as website visitors can request a quote based on a preferred hotel. Additionally, Northstar's unique, proprietary and objective Hotel Classification Rating System for select hotels can assist travel professionals and help their clients make informed decisions. The Hotel Classification Rating System has been valued for decades by travel professionals and travel-related companies worldwide.

"We expect these layers of additional hotel content to entice prospective travelers to request preferences through our subscriber websites. Not only does this provide detailed hotel content, but it helps agencies customize each proposal to help accelerate their business. This added feature is a continued effort to create a seamless customer experience and provide extensive functionality not found in most website building platforms," explains Sheila Rice, SVP, Information Products Group.
 
About Agent Studio 
Agent Studio is the only integrated consumer-facing website creation and marketing platform for travel agents and agencies. It's also the only website platform that includes dynamic news from TravelPulse, articles, videos, promotions, and destination guides that are updated in real-time. Learn more at www.agentstudio.com.
 
About Northstar Travel Group  
Northstar is the owner of leading brands serving these travel segments. The company produces more than 100 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry.  In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, and event producer serving the travel technology industry. Northstar Travel Group owns the BHN Group, the leading producer of hotel investment conferences.
 
Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, and hospitality markets.
 
Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has 14 offices in the U.S., UK, Singapore, and China.
 
Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.
