Agent Studio Has Enhanced Travel Websites with New Dynamic Hotel Information
"We expect these layers of additional hotel content to entice prospective travelers to request preferences through our subscriber websites. Not only does this provide detailed hotel content, but it helps agencies customize each proposal to help accelerate their business. This added feature is a continued effort to create a seamless customer experience and provide extensive functionality not found in most website building platforms," explains Sheila Rice, SVP, Information Products Group.
About Agent Studio
Agent Studio is the only integrated consumer-facing website creation and marketing platform for travel agents and agencies. It's also the only website platform that includes dynamic news from TravelPulse, articles, videos, promotions, and destination guides that are updated in real-time. Learn more at www.agentstudio.com.
About Northstar Travel Group
Northstar is the owner of leading brands serving these travel segments. The company produces more than 100 face-to-face events in 13 countries in retail travel, hospitality, corporate travel, travel technology, sports travel, and the meetings & incentive industry. In addition, Northstar owns Phocuswright, the leading research, and event producer serving the travel technology industry. Northstar Travel Group owns the BHN Group, the leading producer of hotel investment conferences.
Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading SaaS e-commerce software business serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, and hospitality markets.
Based in Secaucus, NJ, the company has 14 offices in the U.S., UK, Singapore, and China.
Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.
