Veteran to benefit from Habitat Bergen's Virtual Gala!

Sunday, April 18 2021 @ 07:31 PM EDT

In light of Covid restrictions, Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County will conduct their annual fundraiser as a Virtual Gala - Celebrating Volunteering. It will take place on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The annual Gala serves the critical need to solicit donations and silent auction proceeds that provide the life blood for funding Habitat Bergen’s affordable housing projects in Bergen County. The proceeds from the Virtual Gala will go directly to building an affordable home for a Veteran and their family.

This year the Gala will spotlight three honorees:

Beckton Dickinson - the Bergen County based global medical technology company has been a major supporter of Habitat Bergen’s efforts through funding and group team builds.

“Greyheads” – Habitat Bergen’s gregarious, talented, and dedicated team of retirees who volunteer their energy and building skills to promote the realization of affordable housing for hard working families.

ReStore Volunteers – They encompass a core of around 50 men & women volunteers who bring the ReStore to life, working on the loading dock and supporting the sales efforts each and every working day.

How to Register:

To Register, Donate or Bid on Silent Auctions Items go to www.HabitatBergen.org and click on the GALA star.

Habitat Bergen’s Mission: Providing decent affordable homes to hard-working Bergen County Families.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

