RECORD SETTING $3.9 MILLION SALE RECORDED AT 99 HUDSON IN DOWNTOWN JERSEY CITY

75th Floor Penthouse Home at Iconic Waterfront High-Rise is Highest Priced Residential Condo Closing in Jersey City History

JERSEY CITY, N.J.– 99 Hudson continues to rewrite Jersey City’s real estate record books. The iconic 79-story condo building, New Jersey’s tallest residential tower, announced today the record-breaking sale of a 2,473 square-foot Penthouse on its 75th floor.

The home sold for a newsworthy $3.9 million, making the transaction the highest priced residential condominium closing in Jersey City history. Made even more impressive, the residence was delivered in “white box” condition without walls or finishes, providing the buyer a blank canvas to personalize their home.

The Penthouse boasts of 1,167 square-feet of private outdoor space to maximize panoramic views which include all of Manhattan, stretching from Wall Street to the George Washington Bridge and southwest to the Statue of Liberty.

“This sale is notable on several fronts,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and sales agent for 99 Hudson. “First and foremost, it set a new sales record for a residential condominium in Jersey City, an extraordinary feat when considering the housing market challenges over the past 12 months. Secondly, the notable contract price was achieved on a white box home, allowing the new owner to customize their dream home 800 feet in the air.”

Situated on the Hudson River waterfront in downtown Jersey City, 99 Hudson has stood at the forefront of the New Jersey Gold Coast’s luxury condo market, with nearly 200 closings completed to date. Designed by Perkins Eastman, the eye-catching building features a collection of well-appointed studios to two-bedroom homes and a limited number of expansive, top-floor Penthouse residences. Select homes offer balconies. The upscale residences offer up to 2,500 square feet of living space and are priced from $548,000 to over $4,000,000.

Homes feature open layouts with floor-to-ceilings windows that bathe the homes in natural light and frame dramatic vistas of the Manhattan skyline, World Trade Center, New York Harbor and Statue of Liberty. Stylish finishes include oak flooring, kitchens with quartz stone countertops, stainless steel Kohler fixtures, a premium suite of Bosch appliances, and spa-like master bathrooms with custom millwork and Italian ceramic statuario flooring and wall tiles. All cabinetry throughout these elegant homes has been imported from Italy. Each residence will also have a Bosch washer and dryer.

Homeowners enjoy an elevated lifestyle stemming from the building’s 65,000 square feet of extraordinary indoor and outdoor amenities, which include an 8th floor amenity deck boasting an 80 by 50-foot swimming pool, the largest in a residential building in Jersey City, cabanas for lounging, al fresco dining spaces with BBQ grills, playground, dog run and a landscaped green lawn. 99 Hudson also offers an exclusive, residents-only spa with hot tub, wet and dry lounges, steam room, dry sauna, showers, spa terrace, and private massage rooms. An impressive 7,500 square feet has been dedicated to open space and pedestrian plazas.

Inside, health and wellness are fostered by a state-of-the-art 3,800 square-foot Fitness Center and dedicated yoga and Pilates studio. Social interaction and a communal vibe will be created by a game room with card rooms and pool and foosball tables, golf simulator, screening room with bar, children’s playroom, demonstration kitchen, and work café. The 99 Hudson Club Room features a library, flat screen TV, and lounging, dining, and entertaining spaces. There is also a 24-hour concierge. A dramatic triple height lobby welcomes residents and their guests, while a private, off-street porte-cochere provides secure access by car or foot.

Neighborhood attractions include 1,500 acres of public waterfront park and 19 miles of Hudson River biking and jogging pathways, as well as downtown Jersey City’s celebrated social, arts, cultural, dining and nightlife scene.

Standing directly across the Hudson River from the World Trade Center, 99 Hudson boasts a prime location at the intersection of Hudson and Greene Streets, just steps from the Exchange Place PATH station which whisks commuters to business and entertainment centers in midtown Manhattan and New York’s Financial District. NY Waterway ferries provide service to the 39th Street and Battery Park City terminals. Also, right outside the front door is the Exchange Place Light Rail station which provides direct access to other “Gold Coast” locales.

For more information on 99 Hudson, please visit www.99HudsonLiving.com or call 201.371.7782. The building’s sales gallery is located at 99 Hudson Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302.

