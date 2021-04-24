Eva’s Village Names Howard Haughton Chief Executive Officer by

Paterson, NJ (April 2021) – Eva’s Village announced on April 9, 2021 that Howard Haughton has been named Chief Executive Officer by a unanimous vote of Eva’s Board of Directors.

In her announcement, Board of Trustees Chairperson Eileen Clifford SC, MD, acknowledged Mr. Haughton’s commitment to Eva’s mission. “Howard has served Eva’s Village as a member of the senior management team through the pandemic, the toughest time in our organization’s 38-year history. His experience closely matches the operational, financial, and spiritual goals of Eva’s Village, and his strategic guidance will serve us well as we continue to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Mr. Haughton brings more than 20 years of business and management experience and more than a decade of nonprofit and humanitarian experience to this new role; however, he is not new to Eva’s Village. Mr. Haughton served as a member of Eva’s senior management team as Chief Operating Officer for 14 months prior to assuming the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer in January 2021.

Throughout his tenure at Eva’s Village, Mr. Haughton has been working to manage and address the logistical and organizational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As COO, Mr. Haughton succeeded in overseeing and strengthening the accounting, finance, and information technology teams while providing successful supervision to the facilities management, security, and operations departments. As Interim CEO, he analyzed and streamlined administrative and clinical department operations to align with the Board’s mandate to prioritize supportive services to the greater Paterson community across all Eva’s social service programs.

Prior to joining the senior management team at Eva’s Village, Mr. Haughton served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Administration for City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, and more recently as the Chief Financial Officer of The Riverside Church in the City of New York. He earned his degree in Business Administration from Stockton University.

Mr. Haughton is a firm believer in community, social service, and the importance of anti-poverty and wellness programs, and presently serves on numerous boards in the local area, including his role as the Board Secretary for the Englewood Public Library. Additionally, he was elected to the Englewood Board of Education in 2012 and served as Board President from 2013 to 2015.

“My goal is to continue Eva’s mission of nearly 40 years, offering connections to comprehensive care, treatment and support at Eva’s Village and in the Paterson community to meet the needs of men, women and children who are struggling with food and shelter insecurity, substance use and mental health disorders, and barriers to accessing medical care and employment opportunities,” said Mr. Haughton. “Eva’s Village is an incredibly effective nonprofit organization and I look forward to continuing to strengthen the foundation that makes it possible to effectively serve our community with compassion, hope and healing.”

About Eva’s Village

For nearly 40 years, Eva’s Village has been a thought leader on the implementation and best practices for services designed to ensure that Paterson community members experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and unemployment have the tools they need to overcome these barriers.

Established in 1982 by Msgr. Vincent E. Puma as a single room soup kitchen providing sustenance with dignity, Eva’s Village has evolved into one of the most respected anti-poverty nonprofit organizations in New Jersey. We now operate a continuum of services, offering food, temporary shelter, treatment for substance use and co-occurring disorders, childcare to mothers in our treatment program, culinary job training to the community, bringing connections to substance use treatment to emergency room overdose patients, sidewalk interventions and supportive housing to our neighbors in Paterson as well as those from Essex, Hudson and Morris counties who need help.

