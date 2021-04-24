Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 24 2021 @ 09:09 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, April 24 2021 @ 09:09 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY EXPANDS WEEKDAY FERRY SERVICE BETWEEN BELFORD (MIDDLETOWN), MANHATTAN AND JERSEY CITY

Beginning Monday, April 26, NY Waterway is increasing its ferry service to Manhattan from Belford in Middletown, NJ. The Belford route runs weekdays to Pier 11 / Wall St., Brookfield Place, Paulus Hook in Jersey City and to Pier 79 in Midtown.

Morning service from Belford will increase from two departures to four, with the first ferry departing at 5:45am. NY Waterway will also begin operating return trips from Manhattan to Belford later in the morning, and will increase the frequency of its afternoon return service.

NY Waterway has been steadily increasing its service this spring as the region reopens and riders return to work. NY Waterway ferries have open-air decks that offer safe, spacious seating.

NEW increased weekday service, effective Monday, April 26

​Weekday AM Rush: Increased frequency ferries will depart Belford at 5:45am, 6:30am, 7:30am and 8:15am to Pier 11 / Wall St., Brookfield Place, Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Pier 79 in Midtown.

​Weekday PM Rush: Increased evening returns (from Midtown, Paulus Hook, Pier 11/Wall St & Brookfield Place) will run between 3pm to 6:15pm.

See full schedules at nywaterway.com/BelfordAdvisory

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7-11am Monday-Friday), facebook.com/nywaterway or twitter.com/ridetheferry. NY Waterway customer service is now reachable on WhatsApp at 201-988-0012.
