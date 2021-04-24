NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Lease to Bring New Taekwondo Studio to Glen Rock, N.J. by

Tuesday, April 20 2021 @ 06:13 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Glen Rock, N.J. (April 19, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a lease for 2,757 square feet of retail space with Champions Martial Arts at 201 Rock Road in Glen Rock, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Randy Horning, MSRE, and Darren Lizzack, MSRE, represented the landlord, 201 Rock Road LLC, in the transaction.

With over 60 franchise locations in the tri-state area, Champions Martial Arts offers a range of programs for members of all ages and skill levels. Programs include Little Tigers classes for kids ages 3-5, kids and adults Taekwondo, and Muay Thai/Kickboxing. Recognizing the property’s high level of visibility at the crossroads of Rock Road and Glen Avenue and the rising demand for Taekwondo in the area, 201 Rock Road’s location proved to be ideal for Champions Martial Arts’ latest franchise.

“Retail spaces that provide unmatched visibility and a central location are ideal for retailers as they look to tap into local communities and bolster their client or customer bases,” said Horning. “We were pleased to leverage our local market expertise to effectively market 201 Rock Road and secure a quality tenant for this in-demand property that will enhance the Borough of Glen Rock.”

Made up of Darren Lizzack, MSRE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, Team Lizzack-Horning of NAI James E. Hanson is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Named to the 2019 and 2020 GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Healthcare Influencers List, Team Lizzack-Horning has also become one of New Jersey’s most successful healthcare brokerage teams. More than just transaction managers, Team Lizzack-Horning adopts a holistic and analytical approach to real estate and has created a deep network of trusted professionals to help clients navigate the increasingly complex nature of today’s transactions. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 70 deals over the past four years.

To stay connected with NAI James E. Hanson and for updates on the latest transactions and news, please follow NAI Hanson on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NAIHanson), Twitter (@NAI_Hanson), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/nai-james-e-hanson), and Instagram (@NAI_hanson).

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with over 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

Advertisement