The Community Chest's Virtual Gala, 'We're All In This Together', to Raise Funds to Help Neighbors During COVID-19
Net proceeds from the gala will provide grants to nonprofit agencies responding to meet peoples' pressing needs in eastern Bergen County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of food insecurity, mental health services, employment assistance, and learning loss. Additional priority areas are the Dr. John Grieco scholarships for higher learning preparation and scholarships for high school juniors and seniors.
Honorees
The Community Chest will recognize these three leaders for their extensive involvement and contributions to the community:
• Family Promise of Bergen will be honored with the Community Leadership Award.
• Lakeland Bank will receive the Corporate Philanthropy Award.• Ayla Uram will be recognized with the Young Philanthropist Award.
Program
The gala committee comprised of Chair Jami Toolen, Marcie Mann, Sandy Pinto, Melanie Simon, Franci Steinberg, Cindy Rudbart, April Uram, Andrew Kovar, and Amy Sokal Gazley promises a fun evening with an auction. A range of products will be available to bid upon in the silent benefit auction. Items in the auction will be available for review online.
Tickets and Sponsors
Although tickets to attend the virtual gala are free, guests are invited to make a donation and receive the following gifts: $50 two Feathertini glasses, $100 an Anne Frank quote on canvas, and "Toast to Our Neighbors" registration provides two Feathertini glasses and cocktail ingredients. Other opportunities to support The Chest's work include participating in the silent auction, making a contribution directly to the organization, and participating in the fund-a-need paddle raises. Registration may be done online at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/YNJNRw?vid=i9kdd .
Sponsorship levels are available for individuals and businesses to help fill the chest. Each offers various marketing opportunities and the recognition of this philanthropic involvement by The Community Chest's large number of supporters. Advertising is also available in The Chest's online gala journal. For more information about becoming a sponsor or to place an ad in the journal, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/e8KIlQ?vid=i9kdl or call the office at 201-568-7474. Sponsors, advertisers, and donors to the gala may send their payment made out to The Community Chest, 122 South Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey 07631.
About The Community Chest
Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 88 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.
The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.
For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.
Photo caption: Nina Pineda, an award-winning broadcast journalist with WABC-TV “7 On Your Side”, will return as emcee at The Community Chest's virtual gala on June 2.
