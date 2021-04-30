Emmylou Harris, Two Feet, SYML, Wrabel and more to perform in “Songs to Save Them All” by

livestream concert on May 6 to benefit Best Friends Animal Society

Tune in at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on YouTube, Tiltify, Twitch, and Facebook

Numerous musicians are set to appear in “Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit Concert for Homeless Pets,” a three-hour benefit concert for Best Friends Animal Society streaming on May 6, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Recording artists expected to perform include country music legend Emmylou Harris, as well as Aunty Social, Baker Grace, Brandon Jenner, Canyon City, Chappell Roan, Davis John Patton, Dylan Dunlap, Geographer, Joshua Radin, Laura Jean Anderson, Munn, Pryor & Lee, Sammy Rae, SYML, The Joy Formidable, Tim Atlas, Two Feet, Victoria Anthony, WILD, Wild Rivers, WOLF and Wrabel.

In addition to the musical talent, celebrities including Lauren Ash, Mayim Bialik, author W. Bruce Cameron, TikTok influencer Caitlyn Cohen, Abbie Cornish, Kat Dennings, Josh Gad, Tricia Helfer, Thomas Lennon, Zosia Mamet, Natalie Morales, Kevin Nealon, Alison Pill, Dennis Quaid, Norman Reedus, Katee Sackhoff, Reid Scott, Amanda Seyfried, Brittany Snow,

Katie Stevens, Cecily Strong, Holly Taylor, Bellamy Young, and others are also expected to make appearances to support the cause.

“Music is a universal language and brings so much joy to the world,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer at Best Friends Animal Society. “This concert will celebrate how music and our love of animals unite us and show how we can all come together to support each other, our communities and homeless pets.”

The free event will livestream on Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as at bestfriends.org/concert. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society via Tiltify to support making America no-kill by 2025.

All proceeds will support Best Friends’ work across the country, including lifesaving collaboration with thousands of shelters and animal welfare groups. There will also be a spotlight on the organization’s recent No-Kill Los Angeles initiative achievement, which reached a 90.49% save rate in the City of Los Angeles for 2020.

“Everyone at Best Friends sends our gratitude to the musicians, singers, and songwriters who are sharing their time and talent for this awesome event,” Castle said. “We hope animal lovers everywhere will tune in, enjoy the music, and learn more about how everyone can make a different for homeless pets.”

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 625,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org

