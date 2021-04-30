7 SEVENTY HOUSE NEARS ITS LEASE-UP ON HOBOKEN’S WESTERN EDGE by

Thursday, April 29 2021 @ 09:01 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

14-Story Luxury Building Has Delivered a Complete Rental Experience to 770 Jackson Street in this Popular Hudson County City

HOBOKEN, N.J. – 7 Seventy House, the signature 14-story building that has redefined luxury rental living on Hoboken’s western edge, has nearly completed its leasing program, according to developer Bijou Properties and partner Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation.

The collection of 424 upscale homes is being hailed as one of the most successful rentals in the Hudson County market in recent memory, maintaining strong velocity despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spring leasing has been particularly robust at 7 Seventy House with a heightened sense of urgency spurring prospects to act quickly before the building’s rental program is fully executed.

Mindful renters have been lured to 7 Seventy House in the wake of COVID-19 thanks to an ability to fulfill the preference for larger living spaces ideal for remote work and an amenity package that includes an abundance of outdoor spaces. At 7 Seventy House, renters can choose from an inventory of oversized studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and enjoy a full suite of recreational and social spaces that include outdoor gardens and a fully equipped penthouse roof deck.

“The needs of today’s urban renter changed almost immediately at the onset of the pandemic and the forward-thinking design of 7 Seventy House had it perfectly positioned to satisfy new apartment ‘must haves,” said Larry Bijou, Managing Partner of Hoboken, N.J.-based Bijou Properties. “It has large floorplans to accommodate those seeking more space or rooms that could be converted to a home office, and the amenity package is thoughtfully spread across multiple floors to create a complete lifestyle experience that’s void of crowds and congestion. It’s the ideal rental environment when considering the unordinary conditions prevalent today.”

Residences at 7 Seventy House feature open floor plans with red oak engineered wood floors and expansive windows that bathe the homes in natural light. Kitchens boast Quartz countertops, white ceramic tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, and a premium GE stainless-steel appliance package, with in residence Bosch washer and dryers. Luxury baths are outfitted with grey mineral stone tile and Moen & Kohler fixtures. A selection of homes includes private outdoor balconies and terraces up to 800 square feet. Monthly rents start from the low $2,000s, with incentives that include up to three months free rent.

Enhancing resident lifestyle at 7 Seventy House is a comprehensive package of resort-style amenities, that includes the roof deck with penthouse pool, lounge seating, expansive amenity deck with BBQ stations, multiple outdoor gardens, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art multi-level gym, playroom, game room, indoor bike storage, on-site dog park, dog grooming room, alcove with co-working lounge and coffee station and a conference room with access to an outdoor lounge with a fire pit. Beyond the private amenities, 7 Seventy House offers services that include a 24-hour attended lobby, Hello Alfred concierge service and covered parking.

The building’s location just steps from Hoboken’s 9th Street Light Rail Station provides quick access throughout New Jersey’s Hudson River “Gold Coast.” Services include Hoboken’s PATH and New Jersey Transit and Ferry terminals that travel to Manhattan. Closer to home, there’s a wide range of services and cultural attractions available in the Monroe Center, the premier arts and business community in Hoboken, which boasts artist studios, children’s activities, fitness facilities, eateries and much more.

7 Seventy House has beckoned hundreds of new residents to the neighborhood surrounding the Light Rail Station, bringing new energy with an eye-catching building that’s added incredible value to the community. The building has been a centerpiece of the revitalization of western Hoboken, which has experienced a renaissance in recent years. Developed in conjunction with 7 Seventy House was a two-acre public park at 7th and Jackson Streets which provides a children’s playground, a one-acre green space designed for active and passive recreation uses, a state-of-the-art 6,835 square-foot community gymnasium and infrastructure to capture over 450,000 gallons of rainwater to reduce flooding. There’s also a one-acre public plaza with step seating and tilted lawn panel, play sculpture and a large plaza to accommodate vendors and seasonal markets.

The building also includes ground-floor retail space home to services that include the Mile Square Early Learning Center, a provider of pre-k 3 and 4 education for students in the City of Hoboken public school district and Prime Time Cleaners-2, a locally-owned dry cleaning service.

7 Seventy House is the second rental project from the development team in the shadow of Hoboken’s historic Palisades cliffs, following in the footsteps of the 135-home Hoboken Vine at 900 Monroe Street.

For more information, please visit the building’s website at www.7SeventyHouse.com or call 201-795-0770.

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties is an award-winning owner, operator, and developer of the highest quality green development along the Hudson waterfront. A recognized leader in sustainable development, Bijou Properties created New Jersey’s first LEED gold residential high-rise, first LEED platinum mid-rise, and first Passive House multi-family building. A developer that prides itself on building livable neighborhoods, projects have included new parks and pedestrian plazas, a public gymnasium, charter school, non-profit theater space, and unique commercial tenants including a rock-climbing gym, independent bookstore and culinary studio.

About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $14 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $10 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.

Advertisement