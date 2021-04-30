DOWNTOWN WEEKEND SERVICE IS BACK! NY WATERWAY TO RESUME WEEKEND FERRIES by

Thursday, April 29 2021 @ 04:43 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

BETWEEN HOBOKEN, JERSEY CITY AND LOWER MANHATTAN

Beginning Saturday, May 1, NY Waterway will run downtown weekend ferry service between Hoboken, Jersey City and Lower Manhattan. Ferries will run Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 8pm from the Paulus Hook (Jersey City) and the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT ferry terminals to Brookfield Place / Battery Park City.

The restoration marks another milestone for the region’s recovery as more businesses reopen and more travelers return. Downtown weekend service means riders will have fast, easy and safe transit service to Lower Manhattan’s restaurants, shopping and destinations.

NEW Downtown Weekend Ferry Service, effective Saturday, May 1

​Saturday & Sunday: Ferries run every 30 minutes between Hoboken NJT terminal, Paulus Hook and Brookfield Place / Battery Park City, with the first ferries departing Hoboken at 10am and Paulus Hook at 10:10am. Last return ferry departs Brookfield Place at 8pm.

See full schedules at nywaterway.com/weekends.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7am - 11am Monday - Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway or twitter.com/ridetheferry. NY Waterway customer service is now reachable on WhatsApp at 201-988-0012.

