NAI Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning Helps Bring Urgent Care Facility to Maywood, N.J.

Centrally located in the heart of Maywood’s central business district, 61 West Pleasant Avenue is a 5,865-square-foot single-story building zoned for medical, retail and office usage. Featuring frontage on Maywood’s main commercial corridor, the building promises tenants a high level of visibility and ease of access. The space’s accessibility and adaptability made it an ideal choice for Everyday Urgent Care as they sought to open Maywood’s first urgent care facility. Upon their opening, the new space will ensure that Everyday Urgent Care can provide residents of Maywood and the surrounding communities with quality care and much-needed healthcare services.

“As healthcare becomes more community-focused, we continue to see urgent care operators searching for well-located and adaptable spaces to open practices in our local communities,” said Horning. “By leveraging our local market knowledge and relationships, we are consistently able to help landlords attract these types of high-quality tenants to spaces in markets like Maywood and ensure easy access to these important facilities.”

Founded in 2014, Team Lizzack-Horning is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Leveraging a holistic and analytical approach to working with clients, Team Lizzack-Horning’s expertise and experience is augmented by a trusted network of real estate service providers that help clients of any size navigate an increasingly complex healthcare real estate transaction process. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 100 deals over the past five years. The team’s expertise in healthcare transactions has also earned it a spot on GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Influencers in Healthcare list for the last two consecutive years.

