STRONG LEASING ACTIVITY PROMPS RELEASE OF SECOND PHASE AT THE EDDY LUXURY RENTAL COMMUNITY IN HARRISON, NJ by

Friday, April 30 2021 @ 07:00 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New Section of Stylish Apartments Include Locations Along the Harrison Waterfront

HARRISON, NJ – Luxury renters are snapping up the residences at The Eddy in Harrison, NJ at a heightened pace, prompting Ironstate Development Company and The Pegasus Group to release the new community’s second phase of apartments.

The opening of the new section of homes, which includes premium locations with views of the Harrison waterfront and downtown Newark skyline, comes just six weeks after The Eddy officially launched leasing with 310 stylish residences, modern indoor and outdoor amenities, and a transit-friendly location.

Studios, one- and two-bedroom homes are currently available at monthly rental rates starting from the $1,500s, inclusive of up to three months free on a 15-month lease, according to The Marketing Directors, the community’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent. Immediate occupancy is available. Prospective renters can visit www.theeddynj.com for more information and to schedule their private tour.

“The Eddy has quickly resonated with renters looking for a modern lifestyle experience characterized by well-appointed living spaces, forward thinking amenities and a convenient location,” said Michael Barry, President of Ironstate Development Company. “With more and more people returning to vibrant urban settings, this is an ideal time to introduce the next section of homes and welcome additional residents to The Eddy.”

“We’re passionate about the residential communities we create here in Harrison, and I think the attention to detail and hard work our team put into this community is reflected in the finished product,” added Richard Miller, a Principal with The Pegasus Group. “It’s also reflected in the spirited leasing activity to date.”

The Eddy is a striking residential building that borders The Passaic River and is a short walk from the Harrison PATH station, which offers a 20-minute commute to Manhattan. The exterior features a modern industrial aesthetic with an iridescent brick and metal façade, designed by Front Studio Architects in collaboration with Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners and BG Studio. Inside, the residences boast contemporary design with bright, airy living spaces and details such as custom roller shade window treatments. Kitchens include Pearl Jasmine Silestone countertops and backsplashes, custom cabinetry, Moen® and Kohler sinks and faucets, stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances and kitchen islands in select units. Bathrooms are adorned with grey oak porcelain tile, multi-function showerheads, and Calcutta Gold Silestone countertops. Each residence also includes an in-home washer & dryer and keyless door entry technology. Select residences feature views of the waterfront.

A comprehensive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities is designed to enhance the lifestyle experience. The community’s fitness program provides virtual fitness classes through an app custom tailored to the community, cardio equipment with interactive touch screens and ability to stream your favorite shows, and private trainers available to residents for an additional fee through the app. A yoga/kid’s room caters to children for a portion of the day and functions as a yoga room the rest of the day. The resident lounge features a fireplace, individual workspaces, and Eddy’s Canteen vending area with coffee and snacks available for purchase. Residents also have access to conference rooms and private workspaces with televisions. The community’s party room is an indoor/outdoor space with televisions and a kitchen inside and BBQ grill outside.

With the weather warming, The Eddy’s outdoor amenities will give residents room to spread out, relax, and enjoy the fresh air. A landscaped courtyard with a pool, multiple seating options, lawn game areas, three gas fire pits with seating, and four BBQ grills are all available for resident enjoyment. Residents can also relax in the community’s outdoor performance area, a three-tier amphitheater for performances and lounging, or take in a waterfront stroll along Harrison’s Riverwalk. Dog lovers will appreciate the community’s dog run, which overlooks the river and is well equipped with features such as a water fountain and irrigated dog run turf. A dedicated dog wash area is another canine convenience.

Tenant storage cages are available for rent and bike storage is also available. The community includes Wi-Fi in all common spaces and outdoor areas, a 24/7 monitored lobby, and available onsite parking in an enclosed garage.

Three professionally merchandized homes are available to tour: a studio residence with interior design by Rosalie Nunez, a one-bedroom residence with interior design by Cochineal Design, and a two-bedroom residence with interior design by BG Studio.

“The Eddy offers a compelling combination of brand-new residences, fantastic amenities, exceptional value, and a dynamic Harrison location,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “This is the perfect time for phase two to open and provide new renters even more options to choose from.”

With Manhattan easily accessible, and downtown Newark and Jersey City even closer, Harrison is known for its easy commute and its connection to culture, dining, entertainment, and recreation destinations. The town even has its own professional sports team, the N.Y. Red Bulls professional soccer team, which plays in Red Bull Arena on the south end of town. Across the river in Newark, entertainment options include concerts and sporting events at the Prudential Center, performances at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and more than 170 restaurants in the Ironbound neighborhood. Entrances to Route 280 and the New Jersey Turnpike are both easily accessible, connecting residents to the rest of the state and the Holland Tunnel.

The Eddy is the latest community by the Ironstate/Pegasus partnership to open in Harrison, more than a decade after the developers made a commitment to invest heavily in the township and breathe new life into multiple underutilized properties. The developers also built Harrison Station 300, Harrison Station 330, and the Element Harrison-Newark hotel.

For more information on The Eddy and to schedule a private tour of the community’s model homes and amenities, visit www.theeddynj.com or call 973-314-8837.

About Ironstate Development Company

Ironstate Development Company is one of the largest privately held real estate development companies in the Northeast. Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Ironstate engages in the development and management of large-scale mixed-use projects and has a diverse portfolio of residential and hospitality assets valued at several billion dollars. Additional information on Ironstate Development Company is available on the Company’s website at www.ironstate.net.

About the Pegasus Group

Founded in 1997 and based in New York City, The Pegasus Group is an owner and developer of multi-tenant real estate properties. The Company maintains the philosophy and operating style rooted firmly in adaptive reuse and urban revitalization. The Company’s principals possess more than 60 years of industry experience. www.thepegasusgroup.com

About The Marketing Directors

Advertisement