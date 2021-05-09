NY WATERWAY, BOROUGH OF EDGEWATER & BOROUGH OF FORT LEE ANNOUNCE FREE SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE by

Saturday, May 08 2021 @ 07:02 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

BETWEEN EDGEWATER AND PORT IMPERIAL FERRY TERMINAL

Beginning Monday, May 10, NY Waterway will launch free weekday shuttle bus service between Edgewater, N.J. and the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, where ferry customers can connect with direct ferries to Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. The new free bus service is a temporary measure prior to relaunching ferry service from Edgewater.

NY Waterway shuttle buses will depart from Edgewater’s ferry Landing for Port Imperial once an hour between 6:20am and 9:20am on weekdays. In the evening, customers can take New York Waterway’s free buses back to Edgewater approximately every 20 minutes until 8:00pm.

To put more people in reach of the service, residents of Fort Lee and Edgewater will be able to take free local town buses which are resuming service to the Edgewater Ferry Landing, also beginning May 10. As more businesses reopen and more travelers return, NY Waterway is increasing fast, easy and safe transit services, and the company expects to resume Edgewater ferry service in the future.

"We are excited to be back serving our riders from Edgewater and Fort Lee," said Armand Pohan, Chairman, President and CEO of NY Waterway. “This temporary bus service will offer a fast, safe alternative to commuters returning to work, and we look forward to bringing back the Edgewater ferry as ridership grows.”

“Edgewater is pleased with its partnership with New York Waterway and I am thrilled that this modified service is being provided to our residents, I look forward to when NY Waterway ferries will commence service from the Edgewater Landing and I believe that day will be very soon,” said Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland.

“We are very excited to hear the news that NY Waterway will commence with a modified free shuttle bus service for our commuters. This has been a challenging time for all of us, and as we begin to re-open our businesses and communities, it is imperative that access to transportation is in place. NY Waterway has been a valued asset to the Borough residents and this is another example of their commitment, said Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich.

“After a very challenging year the Borough of Edgewater is pleased to have New York Waterway commence with this modified service and is confident that as our communities and businesses re-open, additional ferry service will be restored shortly,” said Gregory Franz, the Borough of Edgewater’s Borough Administrator.

NEW, FREE Bus Service starting Monday, May 10

Weekdays: Buses run once an hour between Edgewater Ferry Landing and Port Imperial Ferry Terminal between 6:20am and 9:20am. Buses depart Port Imperial for Edgewater every 20 minutes between 4:20pm to 8:00pm.

For bus schedules, visit nywaterway.com/EdgewaterBus.

