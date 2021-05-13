The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation Launches its Capital Campaign in Support of the Medical Center by

First major gift received from Foundation Trustee Robert Brown

(Paramus, NJ) The Bergen New Bridge Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bergen New Bridge, has announced the launch of its fundraising campaign in support of expanding services and enhancing the facilities at the Medical Center.

“The Foundation has long supported the hospital as its fundraising arm and I am proud and excited to be officially launching our first capital campaign to support the emergency department expansion project and other facility and program improvements to the Medical Center”, said Foundation Chairperson John Cosgrove. “The trustees and I are committed to this campaign and excited to work with the Medical Center’s CEO, Deb Visconi and her team to successfully raise the funds needed. We thank fellow Foundation Trustee Robert Brown for being our first major gift donor for this campaign.”

“This is an incredibly important moment for our Medical Center. I am thankful to our Foundation and especially grateful to our first major donor, Robert Brown for supporting our Emergency Department Renovation Project, the initial project supported by the capital campaign,” said Bergen New Bridge Medical Center President and CEO, Deb Visconi. “The pandemic made it clear that our Emergency Department needed to expand to be able to treat highly infectious diseases, medical cases, and still manage the ever increasing number of substance use and adult and pediatric mental health emergencies,” she said. “Support of this project provides improved access to lifesaving emergency medical and mental health and substance use disorder treatment services and allows us to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

“Under Deb’s leadership, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center continues to grow and provide essential services to our county. Supporting the expansion and renovation of its facilities and programs is vital to our communities and I thank the Bergen New Bridge Foundation for launching this campaign and offer congratulations for what is hopefully its first of many major donors,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

For more information, please visit newbridgehealth.org/foundation.

Photo Caption: Bergen New Bridge Foundation Chairperson John Cosgrove; Foundation Trustee and first major gift donor Robert Brown; Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi; Foundation Executive Director RoseMary Klie; Bergen New Bridge Hospital Board Chairperson Robert Pacicco

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION

The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation (Federal ID# 22-3135663) founded in 1991 as the philanthropic arm of the Medical Center.

A healthy hospital is vital to a healthy community. The Foundation helps advance the efforts of Bergen New Bridge by raising the financial resources to enhance the campus, support innovation, and fund programs for the communities we serve.

The mission of the Foundation is to secure philanthropic gifts that will advance the mission and strategic objectives of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center while promoting health education, awareness and enhancing the quality of life for those served by the hospital.

