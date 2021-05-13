PRE-LEASING UNDERWAY FOR SECOND LUXURY RENTAL TOWER IN THE VANTAGE COLLECTION ON JERSEY CITY’S WATERFRONT by

Tuesday, May 11 2021 @ 04:46 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

JERSEY CITY, NJ, – A developer that has long helped shape the Jersey City landscape with signature residential properties is one step closer to the debut of its next ultra-luxurious rental building.

Fisher Development Associates, which has introduced nearly 2,000 condominium and apartment homes in Jersey City, announced today the start of pre-leasing for the second high-rise tower in The Vantage Collection, striking twin 45-story rental buildings glistening along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City’s Liberty Harbor North. Located at 1 Park View Avenue, the new high-rise offers a collection of 452 upscale studios, one- and two-bedroom residences, one of the largest amenity packages in the Hudson County market and enviable views of the Statue of Liberty, New York Harbor, Liberty State Park and Manhattan.

A new website with an exciting brand refresh has been launched at www.vantagejc.com where interested renters can inquire to be among the first to tour the new building during the pre-leasing period, according to The Bozzuto Group, the renowned property management company for The Vantage Collection.

“There’s nothing quite like waterfront living, and The Vantage Collection stands out in Jersey City’s crowded apartment market as one of the only new construction rentals near the Hudson River,” said Brian Fisher, President of Fisher Development Associates, which previously delivered luxury buildings such as Crystal Point and Liberty Towers to the Jersey City waterfront. “The first tower immediately became a crown jewel in Liberty Harbor North, drawing savvy and sophisticated renters to its desirable location, thoughtfully-designed apartments and endless list of resort-style amenities. All those sought-after attributes are replicated in our much-anticipated second building which is destined to become Jersey City’s most exciting new rental offering.”

Designed by S9 Architecture, the newest glass curtain wall building in The Vantage Collection features homes of tremendous comfort and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize sweeping views of the adjacent Liberty Harbor Marina, Hudson River and Manhattan. Found throughout the contemporary floorplans are designer kitchens with GE Stainless Steel appliances and quartz counters, lavish baths with custom vanities, Kohler fixtures and glass enclosed showers, wood flooring, recessed LED lighting, in-home washer and dryer units and cutting-edge energy-efficient systems.

50,000 square-feet of unrivaled indoor and outdoor amenities create the complete lifestyle experience at The Vantage Collection. Social and recreational facilities exclusive to renters in the second building will include a 45th floor Sky Lounge, fully-equipped fitness center, yoga studio, children’s playroom, business center, co-working lounge with private work pods, game room, sculpture garden, covered parking and more. In addition, a 6th floor activities deck shared with its sister building will provide access to two sparkling pools, a basketball court, great lawn, fire pits, 12-station BBQ area, outdoor children’s play area, outdoor fitness area, terrace and bar and lounge and tiered seating. Hotel-inspired services include 24-hour attended lobby, lobby coffee bar, electronic package lockers and Amazon package lockers, bicycle storage and more.

The Vantage Collection lies in a coveted Downtown Jersey City neighborhood that provides tremendous access to transportation into Manhattan via the Grove Street and Exchange Place PATH stations and New York Waterway ferry service. The buildings are adjacent the charming Paulus Hook and Van Vorst Park neighborhoods and just steps away from the vibrant dining/nightlife scene on Newark Avenue. All the natural delights of Liberty State Park are also nearby. The new tower itself will deliver 6,300 square feet of retail space to be filled by highly-desirable neighborhood retailers.

In all, The Vantage Collection features 900 apartments and over 75,000 square feet of resort-inspired amenities in its entirety. The transformative project has revitalized the eastern end of Liberty Harbor North with the introduction two highly-visible buildings and approximately 11,300 square feet of ground floor retail space.

For additional information on The Vantage Collection, please call (844) 288-6375 or visit www.vantagejc.com.

