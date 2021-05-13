Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 13 2021 @ 06:17 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 13 2021 @ 06:17 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NEW LOCAL RESTAURANT DONATES 65 FLATS TO FRONTLINE WORKERS AT NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER VACCINE SITE

PARAMUS, NJ - worldFlat’s, New Jersey’s new clean-eating restaurant located in Paramus donated 65 flats to volunteers and employees working to vaccinate the community at the New Bridge Medical Center on Friday, May 7th.

Owners Nvair and Zareh Beylerian delivered the fresh flats made by chef Luigi Tripodi to the site Friday afternoon.

“We’re incredibly thankful to the health care workers who are allowing restaurants such as ours to reopen at full capacity,” stated Nvair Beylerian. “This is our way of showing appreciation - clean, green, healthy food that will keep them going,” she continued.

All nine varieties were delivered to the site. Flavor inspiration ranges from Middle Eastern to Asian to South American to Mediterranean. The nutritious, filling flats cater to every palate, leaving diners feeling satisfied and comforted in the knowledge they’re eating clean and healthy.

“We may be a new restaurant, but we’re not new to the community,” Zareh Beylerian said. “We care very much about North Jersey and the friends, neighbors, and strangers that live and work here.”

“Because of the work that these frontline health care providers are doing, we’re able to open safely and get people back to work - we’re incredibly thankful,” said Nvair Beylerian.

worldFlats is a quick-service restaurant with its flagship location in Paramus, New Jersey at 193 NJ-17 South. The menu offers nine delicious flatbreads that start with a savory blend of spices and herbs with beans, spinach or nuts and are topped with fresh produce and sauces. Meals at worldFlats are prepared in under five minutes, featuring fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

