FIRST RESIDENTS MOVE INTO THE AGNES AS JERSEY CITY RENTAL COMMUNITY NEARS 75% LEASED MARK

Wednesday, May 12 2021

The robust activity has brought The Agnes’s unique lifestyle into focus, with residents immersing themselves in 10,000+ square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities and inspiring connections to Jersey City’s cultural fabric.

Developed by Fields Grade and Blumberg & Freilich Equities, the five-story building also features stylish studio, one and two-bedroom residences, with monthly rents starting at $1,520 with grand opening incentives that include up to four months free for a limited time.

“We’ve clearly connected with residents who appreciate our focus on design, space activation and community involvement,” said Greg Russo, CEO of Fields Grade. “We’re excited to watch the building come to life as more and more residents move in and start enjoying this lifestyle.”

Bolstering that lifestyle is a host of amenities highlighted by an outdoor pool and landscaped courtyard, club room, public and private workspaces, a relaxing lounge with a fireplace, state-of-the-art fitness center, communal kitchen, playroom, bike storage, and a dog run and dog wash. Creatives will find inspiration for their upcoming projects or just a great setting to enjoy some free time at the building’s HUSH artbook library. Street-level retail space will include a wellness-focused café called The Nell featuring local coffee roaster Afficianado Roasters.

The Agnes will also showcase a unique collaboration with contemporary artists, photographers, literary experts, and designers to create a deep connection between residents and Jersey City’s celebrated creative spirit. A visual preview can be found on the Fields Grade Instagram page. With The Agnes as its hub, Fields Grade has plans to concentrate on the arts and hopes to create skill development opportunities for community members.

Well-appointed residences at The Agnes feature premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinet colors, in-home washer and dryer, built-in custom closets and desks, and oak plank flooring. Select floorplans include dens for additional living and entertaining space with the flexibility to utilize it as a home office or for visiting guests. Residents can also customize their contemporary living spaces with stunning paint colors chosen by the design team through a partnership with Backdrop.

Situated just west of Downtown Jersey City and near the banks of the Hackensack River, The Agnes offers a welcome alternative to more congested neighborhoods while still providing access to a wealth of dining, recreation and nightlife options. Some popular eateries found minutes away are Carmine’s Italian Deli, ITA Italian Kitchen, Orale, Bread and Salt, Harry’s Daughter, Maggie’s Farm, and many others. Shopping is close at hand with major retailers at the adjacent Hudson Mall, and local establishments such as Clearport, Another Man’s Treasure, Casa Mona, Iris Records and Zero Kids just moments away.

Other public amenities close by include the 273-acre Lincoln Park which features vast green space, twenty-one public tennis courts, three playgrounds, a dog run, nature trails, several sports fields, and Skyway Golf Course, a scenic 9-hole layout lined with colorful fescue, magnificent dunes and rolling fairways.

The Agnes is well connected to the vibrant dining, shopping and culture of downtown Jersey City and Manhattan via the Hudson Bergen Light Rail Station just minutes away on West Side Avenue. Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to the Journal Square PATH Station, offering even greater access New York City. The building is also a quick drive to the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 440 and 1 and 9, allowing residents to reach all the businesses and highly popular recreational options in northern New Jersey and the famed Jersey Shore.

The Agnes owes its blend of stylish living and creative inspiration to a team of professionals including interior designer Wherewithal and creative partners Studio Scissor, First Child, New World Group and Brandog. These firms collaborated with owners Fields Grade and Blumberg & Freilich Equities, Creative Director Dasha Faires and exclusive leasing agent The Marketing Directors to bring this unique vision to reality.

For more information on The Agnes and to schedule a private visit of the building’s model homes and amenity spaces, please call 201-656-1200 or visit www.TheAgnes001.com. The Agnes is located at 132 Yale Avenue (entrance at 155 Clarke Avenue), Jersey City, NJ 07304.

