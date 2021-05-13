NAI Hanson Helps Dermatology Practice Relocate to Ramsey, N.J. by

Ramsey, N.J. (May 12, 2021) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a lease for 7,112 square feet of medical office space at 500 North Franklin Turnpike, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning led by Darren Lizzack, MSRE, and Randy Horning, MSRE, represented the tenant, Skin & Laser Center of NJ, and JLL’s Derek DeMartino, LEED AP, represented the landlord, 500 N Franklin LLC, in the transaction.

Founded in 2016 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jocelyn Leib, Skin & Laser Center of NJ’s mission is to provide high quality dermatologic care using up-to-date medical information and cutting-edge technology. Throughout her career, Dr. Leib has become a top provider in the laser treatment of acne scars, vascular lesions/blood vessels, rosacea, fine lines and wrinkles, sunspots and sun damage, tattoo removal, unwanted fat, hair removal and scars. Due to Skin & Laser Center of NJ’s sustained growth, Dr. Leib was searching for a larger space that could accommodate for her practice’s ongoing expansion while providing a convenient location for her existing patient base in Mahwah, N.J.

Standing at 141,000 square feet and three stories, 500 North Franklin Turnpike is a well-located office building situated on a highly traveled county road that offers easy accessibility to Route 17. The well-maintained building features a conferencing facility, fitness center, courtyard, on-site property manager and a café. With a combination of complementary tenants, an ideal location and modern amenities, 500 North Franklin Turnpike aligned with Dr. Leib’s long-term space needs.

“Many dermatologists, particularly those that specialize in elective cosmetic procedures, are reporting increased demand for services not only because many needed to shutter their doors for several months due to the pandemic, but also as a result of the sharp increase in videoconferencing and the effects it has on self-image,” said Lizzack. “As a result, we expect to see other dermatological providers in the area thrive in the coming years, requiring larger spaces to meet this demand. We were happy to leverage our local market expertise and industry knowledge to help our client find a suitable space for their growing practice.”

Founded in 2014, Team Lizzack-Horning is an expert brokerage team that specializes in healthcare, office and investment property transactions. Leveraging a holistic and analytical approach to working with clients, Team Lizzack-Horning’s expertise and experience is augmented by a trusted network of real estate service providers that help clients of any size navigate an increasingly complex healthcare real estate transaction process. Together, the team has successfully closed more than 100 deals over the past five years. The team’s expertise in healthcare transactions has also earned it a spot on GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Influencers in Healthcare list for the last two consecutive years.

