Valley Welcomes Internationally Recognized Interventional Cardiologist by

Wednesday, May 12 2021 @ 06:31 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Will Oversee the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Structural Heart Program

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, May 12, 2021 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajiv Tayal, MD, MPH, as the new Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory for The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute. Dr. Tayal’s appointment was effective on April 1.

Dr. Tayal is an interventional cardiologist who specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease, including valvular and adult congenital heart disease, complex high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention, and advanced heart failure. Prior to joining Valley, Dr. Tayal served as a member of the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Structural Heart Integrated Leadership Group, and as the Director of Structural Heart Disease at St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark.

In his new role at Valley, Dr. Tayal will oversee the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and the Structural Heart program.

“I am impressed with the quality, scope, and volume of Valley’s program, particularly the TAVR (Transcatheter Valve Replacement) program, which is on par with that offered by much larger institutions,” Dr. Tayal said. “I have aspired to work at a world-class leading institution that fosters a collaborative environment, and see this as the perfect opportunity to accomplish that.”

An internationally recognized leader in the field of interventional cardiology, Dr. Tayal serves as a principle investigator in several ongoing clinical research trials, and has authored a number of book chapters and peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Tayal is board certified in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease, and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Tayal received his medical degree and his master’s degree in public health from St. George’s University, Grenada, W.I. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Seton Hall University School of Health Sciences. Dr. Tayal completed fellowships in Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Tayal joins a program known for its depth of experience and high-quality care, one that is backed up by its alliance with the world-famous Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, which was ranked No. 1 in heart care by U.S. News & World Report (2020-21).

The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute includes a dedicated team of clinical staff, including cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, interventionalists, imaging specialists, electrophysiologists, vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, and advanced practice nurses; innovative technology; and robust clinical trials. Valley’s team approach to care means that the heart specialists collaborate to determine the best approach for each patient’s individual needs.

For more information about the Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, please visit ValleyHealth.com/Heart. To make an appointment with a Valley cardiovascular specialist, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 (1-800-825-5391).

Advertisement