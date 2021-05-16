Habitat Bergen Women Build Week Sponsored by Lowes by

Friday, May 14 2021 @ 07:24 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Join Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County to kick off our Women’s Build Week at 95 Sand Rd, Westwood, NJ. 9 :00 am start

Join us for a light breakfast and help us to celebrate the Women’s Build Team from Bergen County.

Lakeland Bank – Our premier sponsor will also have a team of women working on our build. Our current home at 95 Sand Road is being built is for a Veteran Family.

Meet our public officials and our Women Build Team members. Thank you to Lowes for sponsoring our Women Build Week!.

For more information about Habitat Bergen Women Build go to our website www.HabitatBergen.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The mission of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County is to provide decent, affordable homes for hardworking Bergen County families. We join in a common goal with other affiliates of this international organization to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat builds or rehabilitates simple, decent, homes and sells them to low income families through a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat is a people-to-people partnership, which joins together all people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or socioeconomic status. For more information visit www.habitatbergen.org

Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

121 Carver Ave

Westwood, NJ 07675

(201) 457-1020

