Children Age 12+ Now Eligible for Vaccines at Bergen County Vaccination Center by

Friday, May 14 2021 @ 07:29 PM EDT

Paramus, N.J. – The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announce that children age 12 and up are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bergen County Vaccination Center. The news comes after the Federal government granted the Pfizer emergency use authorization for ages 12 to 15 yesterday.

To accommodate this age group, the Bergen County Vaccination Center, which is jointly operated by the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, will now offer the Pfizer vaccine in addition to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. Pfizer vaccinations will be reserved for those ages 12 to 17. The Center began issuing Pfizer vaccines to the age group early this morning.

“This morning we took another step towards the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Vaccinating children will increase the level of immunity in our communities across the county, helping prevent the spread, further lowering COVID-19 cases. I strongly encourage all residents to do their part by getting the vaccine as soon as they are eligible.”

“Today we started the next essential phase of our pandemic emergence efforts as we began vaccinating children as young as 12,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deb Visconi. “We are proud to partner with the County of Bergen to play a part in protecting our school age children, helping them get back to school, go to camp, enjoy their summer and enjoy being kids again.”

“This morning marked another big step forward in ending the current health crisis,” said Commissioner Chairman Steve Tanelli. “I urge all parents to have their adolescent child vaccinated. This way they can go back to their normal daily routine.”

To schedule an appointment please visit www.BergenCovidVaccine.com. The Center is also accepting walk-ins upon availability Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 1:30pm. All vaccine recipients must show proof of age (birth certificate, passport, or a school ID that include date of birth), and those ages 12-17 should be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccine recipients must live, work or go to school in New Jersey.

