Peppercorn Events Launching Its Grab-and-Go Food Line, The Grocery, at their new location in River Vale in Summer 2021!

Tuesday, May 18 2021 @ 04:41 PM EDT

River Vale, NJ – May 18, 2021: This summer, Peppercorn Events is moving its headquarters to River Vale, NJ and launching The Grocery, its new grab-and-go line. The Grocery will feature ready to heat meals, ready to eat foods and local, artisanal products.

The menu will be updated on a daily basis and include new offerings highlighting seasonal products from trusted local vendors like Stokes Farm and Closter Farm & Livestock Co. The Grocery line will not require preorder and will have breakfast, lunch and dinner items available in-store daily. Customers are able to visit any time to pick up the premade, ready-to-go items that The Grocery has to offer.

Peppercorn Events’ new headquarters will be open Tuesday-Saturday and feature dine-in tables, baristas, and a tasting room. The space will also include specialty offerings from Paper Plane Coffee Co., Paromi Tea, Tiny Kitchen Candle Co., and SUPERFINE NY as well as a collaborative line of ‘Zo Healthy’ approved meals. When creating this space, the Peppercorn Events team wanted to incorporate local talent into every aspect of the new location, including the furniture and design. The dine-in tables were made by C-Los Carpentry, while the plates and espresso cups were made by Connor McGinn Studios, both small businesses based in NY. The artwork that will adorn the walls of the space was created by Abby Lessick and will serve as a watercolor tribute to the incredible culinary innovations that Peppercorn Events has created throughout its years of work.

The Grocery will provide customers with a simple way of enjoying high-quality meals made with the best seasonal ingredients on a daily basis. More information can be found on Peppercorn Events’ website: https://www.peppercornevents.com/

Peppercorn Events is a full-service catering company that uses the best local and seasonal ingredients in its offerings and custom menus. Events range from casual family gatherings to intimate multi-course dinners to full-service weddings of 150+ guests. Jess and Daniel Ford founded Peppercorn Events in 2018 after years of experience in the NYC restaurant industry. They took their passion for the industry and created an off-premise catering company. The pair has now expanded the business to create unique and memorable events for each of its clients by offering a range of services including food, beverage, staffing, rentals, décor, music, and coordination.

