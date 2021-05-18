Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Announce Limited-Time Incentives for Extended-Year Membership by

Tuesday, May 18 2021 @ 04:21 PM EDT

Join or renew for the 2021-2022 Girl Scout year now for engaging programming through spring and summer

Riverdale, N.J. – May 18, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, is kicking off its 2021-2022 extended-year membership with limited-time incentives and perks for new and renewing members.

Girls can benefit from exclusive programming, including the Becoming Me program—inspired by themes from Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, get started early as Girl Scout Daisy or Brownie, sign up for summer camp, or take advantage of fun perks.

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. According to a survey conducted by the Girl Scout Research Institute, Girl Scout alums are more likely than others to attain higher levels of education and management positions at work, be civically engaged and involved, exhibit leadership attributes and hold more leadership roles.

“Now is the ideal time for girls and their families to take advantage of our extended-year membership, benefit from new Girl Scout programming this spring and stay involved throughout the summer,” said Betty Garger, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Our spring and summer program activities and summer day camps allow girls to develop new skills through exciting, hands-on activities in a fun, all-girl environment. Additionally, signing up or renewing now gives parents the peace of mind that their daughter will be enrolled in a rewarding and enriching experience this fall.”

Limited-time programming and incentives available to new and renewing members during extended-year membership include:

Becoming Me

The Becoming Me program is a special collaboration with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Penguin Random House and Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. The program follows the recent publication of Mrs. Obama’s book, Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, and offers a unique opportunity for Girl Scouts to embark on their journeys to become their best selves.

Girl Scouts’ Becoming Me program will be available at no cost to any interested Girl Scout enrolled for the 2021–22 membership year. Drawing on Girl Scouts’ programming, the curated Becoming Me program series is built on 18 badges that explore key themes in Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers. Themes in the six- to eight-week experience include knowing and telling your story, maintaining mental health and wellness, and supporting and nurturing girls on their own journeys.

Fun with Daisy Friends and Brownies Friends

Girls who register now for now as a Girl Scout Daisy or Girl Scout Brownie will receive an extended-year membership through September 2022 to get them started right away with their Girl Scout experience and make friends with other Girl Scouts before school starts.

The Fun with Daisy Friends program is designed for girls entering Kindergarten or first grade in fall 2021 who are new to Girl Scouts. The program includes a fun six-week series, a special activity kit and a free Girl Scout Daisy Launch patch. Activities include:

Fun with Daisy Friends Virtual Kick Off Ice Cream Party

Sunny & Zinni Daisy Flower Petals - learn about being courageous and strong

Tulip & Marigold Daisy Flower Petals - learn about respect

Gloria & Gerri Daisy Flower Petals - learn about using resources wisely

Clover & Rosie Daisy Flower Petals - learn about making the world a better place

Blooming Daisies Family Celebration at Lake Rickabear Camp

Adults can also benefit from the extended-year membership, and the first 50 adults to volunteer as a Daisy troop leader will receive free membership for their daughter.

Fun with Brownie Friends is for girls who are new to Girl Scouts and entering grade 2 or 3 in the fall. Girls will participate in a five-week activity series, learn about Girl Scout traditions and receive an activity book, kit and patch. Activities include:

Ice Cream Kickoff! earn about Girl Scout traditions

Plant a Fairy Wildflower Garden

Make a Lava Lamp

Nature Walk and Wildlife Viewing

Fun Outdoors at Lake Rickabear Camp and the Fun with Brownie Friends certificate ceremony

Additionally, the first 20 adults to volunteer as a Brownie troop leader will receive free membership for their daughter.

Girl Scout Day Camp

GSNNJ offers an all-girl, in-person day camp experiences for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, as well as virtual options, for grades 1-10. Girls can thrive in the great outdoors at any of GSNNJ’s seven in-person camp sessions from July 5 through August 20, each running for one week, at their Jockey Hollow (Mendham, N.J.) and Lake Rickabear (Kinnelon, N.J.) camp locations. At Girl Scout camp, girls feel comfortable acquiring new skills in a safe and supportive all-girl environment that gives them a variety of opportunities to learn, grow, and build courage, confidence, and character. In a technology free setting, girls will embark on a summer that unlocks their potential, and this summer, girls will need that more than ever. Campers can earn Girl Scout badges in horsemanship, camping, leadership, and more so they can proudly reflect back on the skills they learned at camp. Girls will explore nature, trying new things, and take healthy risks by participating in a wide array of exciting activities, including swimming, hiking, arts & crafts, STEM activities, field trips and more. Throughout the summer, girls achieve their goals all with the support of a sisterhood of fellow campers and strong female role models for a unique camp experience.

GSNNJ is also offering six virtual “Camp Connection” sessions that feature interaction with camp counselors virtually, team-building activities, games, arts & crafts, and story time. Girls will earn badges and participate in activities based on weekly themes that explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), Healthy Living, and Civics & History.

For more information on renewing a Girl Scout Membership for the 2021-2022 Girl Scout year visit, https://www.gsnnj.org/renew. For information on joining GSNNJ visit, https://www.gsnnj.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html.

