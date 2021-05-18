OVERSIZED STUDIO HOMES FUEL LEASING AT ONE TEN IN JERSEY CITY by

Tuesday, May 18 2021

Occupancy Underway at the New Luxury Rental Community along Hoboken Border

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – A surge on studio homes is driving leasing velocity at One Ten in Jersey City as an increasing number of renters are finding the surprisingly large floor plans an ideal choice for their lifestyle needs.

Offering over 600 square feet of living space, with many designed to include separate sleeping alcoves, a rarity in the Hudson County marketplace, the studios at One Ten are proving to be a big draw for residents who are looking for more space to live on their own while enjoying access to an abundance of amenities and services.

The robust activity has contributed to the leasing of more than 35% of One Ten’s 238 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences since recently opening to the public. The first residents have begun moving into the six-story building, which was developed by BNE Real Estate Group, McKinney Properties and Hoboken Brownstone Company at 110 Hoboken Avenue.

“The unrivaled spaciousness of the studio homes and the variety of layouts at One Ten has unquestionably caught the attention of renters, including many young single-professionals moving on from roommate shares,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive marketing and leasing agent at One Ten. “In fact, the absorption rate of these homes at One Ten has been tremendous and much higher than we’ve typically seen at other rental buildings in Jersey City and the surrounding areas.”

All of the residences at One Ten feature upscale finishes and appointments, including nine-foot ceilings, kitchens with white quartz countertops, two-tone gray and white cabinets and stainless-steel appliances, full height tiled baths, custom modular closets, and in-home washer & dryers. Select residences offer private outdoor balconies or patios. Monthly rents currently start from $1,650 with new, limited-time incentives that include up to five months free rent.

One Ten introduces the final phase of the highly popular Enclave Collection, which delivered more than 600 luxury apartments across three separate buildings to the vibrant neighborhood over the past two years. Residents of One Ten have access to over 100,000 square feet of lifestyle amenities across the collection, including a rooftop pool deck with private cabanas and NYC skyline views, a rooftop bar, multiple entertainment lounges and fitness studios, a bowling alley, movie theatre, and more. One Ten also features a private landscaped outdoor patio with BBQs and firepits, a private dog run and quick access to new community parks, including the planned 1.5-acre Coles Street Park.

The coveted outdoor space is complemented by a full suite of indoor amenities at One Ten, including a resident lounge, modern fitness center with virtual fitness programs, co-working lounge with private offices and a coffee bar. Additional conveniences include 24/7 concierge service, Amazon® package lockers, covered parking, complimentary shuttle service to the Hoboken PATH Station, and nearby Citi Bikes.

“One Ten represents our commitment to blending stylish residences and design-driven amenities with a vibrant and convenient downtown setting,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a partner at BNE Real Estate Group. “It’s the comprehensive lifestyle today’s renters are looking for.”

One Ten’s ultra-convenient location provides easy access to some of New Jersey’s most dynamic urban centers. Within minutes, residents can enjoy all that Hoboken and downtown Jersey City have to offer. The building is also convenient to the New Jersey Turnpike extension for an easy commute into north and central New Jersey.

For more information on One Ten and to schedule a visit to experience the building’s model homes and amenities, please call 201-659-0069 or visit www.OneTenJC.com.

