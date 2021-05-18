GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team Returns Home Performs During the 2021 Bethpage Air Show by

Tuesday, May 18 2021

Posted in News & Views

FARMINGDALE, NY (May 2021) – The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during the 2021 Bethpage Air Show on May 29-30 along the shores of Jones Beach State Park, NY. The Long Island-based squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration for the hometown crowd both Saturday and Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend air show.

The Skytypers perform at fifteen air shows each year in cities primarily along the east coast. The team’s fleet of vintage warbirds are based at Republic Airport in Farmingdale with a majority of the team members residing on Long Island. The Bethpage Air Show offers a rare opportunity to perform near their local communities for friends and family.

"Following a year where most cities were unable to host events of any sort involving large groups of people, we’re especially excited to return home to participate in the Bethpage Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. At nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft are a dream to fly."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. Because of the reduced speed and aircraft maneuverability, a majority of the team’s low-level flying demonstration takes place directly in front of the crowd. The nostalgic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

Prior to the flight demonstration, the Skytypers will type military tributes over the skies along Jones Beach in honor of the Memorial Day weekend. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes with individual letters as tall as the Empire State Building.

The Bethpage Air Show returns to Jones Beach State Park on May 29-30 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds cap off each air show day with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team’s signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the “Fighting Falcon.”

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://bethpageairshow.com.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children’s charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans’ facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team’s public affairs contact at [email protected]

For Media USE ONLY:

To schedule an interview or request more information on the team:

CONTACT: Brenda Little – mailto:[email protected] 813-391-4542

Media only - A limited number of seats may be available for media flights. This is a ride back in time in an open cockpit with world-class aviators flying close formation. Those interested should inquire at their earliest convenience. These seats fill up fast.

Digital Assets:

Media members interested in an electronic press kit may download the content directly from the team’s website - https://www.geicoskytypers.com/newsroom/

Link to GEICO Skytypers B Roll – https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/u5VXqZWrbF

Link to GEICO Skytypers Photos - https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/aTirtbWU6C

About the GEICO Skytypers

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team is based in Farmingdale, NY and has performed at air shows for more than 30 years. During the team’s tenure, it has received numerous awards, most recently the Art Scholl Showmanship Award for excellence in air show performance. For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit geicoskytypers.com. The team can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial autoand personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

