CROSSINGS AT RARITAN STATION LAUNCHES LEASING FOR NEW LUXURY RENTAL RESIDENCES NEXT TO TRAIN STATION

Tuesday, May 18 2021 @ 04:30 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Transit-Oriented Community Delivers Amenity-Rich Living to Suburban Raritan, NJ

RARITAN, NJ – Crossings at Raritan Station, the highly-anticipated luxury rental community next to the Raritan train station, has officially started leasing.

Developed by Accurate Builders & Developers, Crossings delivers a collection of 256 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences to an ultra-convenient location at 59 Second Avenue in the Borough of Raritan. The new community offers a comprehensive lifestyle experience with spacious layouts, modern indoor and outdoor amenities, and proximity to Somerville’s walkable and lively downtown.

Crossings at Raritan Station opens with fully furnished model residences and completed resort-style amenities, according to the developer, which tapped The Marketing Directors as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent. Monthly rental rates start from $1,578 net effective, with grand opening incentives of up to two months free for a limited time. Immediate occupancy is available.

“We are thrilled to officially kick off leasing at Crossings at Raritan Station,” said Jack Klugmann, President & CEO of Accurate Builders & Developers. “This community reflects our commitment to creating a well-balanced lifestyle for residents that considers stylish living spaces, thoughtful social amenities and great locations. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and watching our vision spring to life.”

The debut of Crossings is a game changer for Raritan, a quiet suburban town with excellent public schools that borders downtown Somerville, along NJ TRANSIT’s Raritan Valley line. It introduces a new caliber of rental residences with features such as 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, and upscale kitchens with quartz counters, modern espresso cabinets, a full-height subway tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances and a gas range.

Designed by architect Deveraux and Associates, the interior spaces are well thought out, with details such as tiled bath floors and wet walls, an in-unit washer & dryer, and custom roller shade window treatments in every home. Private outdoor balconies and extra-spacious den layouts are available in select homes.

All residents of Crossings at Raritan Station enjoy a full complement of amenities and services that include a sophisticated lobby lounge with coffee bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center with virtual training technology, Amazon® package lockers, private covered parking, a bicycle share, bicycle storage and 24/7 onsite maintenance.

Outside, multiple landscaped courtyards provide abundant space for al fresco recreation and relaxation. Among them are an outdoor terrace with lounge seating, BBQs, a fire pit, outdoor games, and a meditation garden with hammocks and greenery. Residents will also enjoy access to a tennis court, basketball court, and dog park.

Perhaps the most important lifestyle amenity at Crossings at Raritan Station is its location. Trains departing from Raritan Station either offer direct service to Manhattan or transfers to New York via the PATH system at Newark Penn Station. Residents are only one mile from the walkable streets of downtown Somerville, where they can explore a variety of unique restaurants, retail shops and small businesses. Somerville’s Division Street, a pedestrian-only street, is a thriving community square, home to outdoor festivals, concerts, and movies under the stars’ programs, just to name a few. Downtown Raritan’s main street, Somerset Street, is even closer and is charming in its own right, providing a retail mix that includes an espresso bar, ice cream shop, bakeries, a craft store, music store, and a wide range of eateries.

Raritan is home to five parks and playgrounds as well as tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball/softball fields and two public swimming pools. It borders Duke Farms, a 1,000-acre estate that is open for walking, bicycling, and eco-exploration. Duke Farms also offers atmospheric outdoor dining at the Farm Barn Café and a seasonal farmers market. The Village Brewing Company in downtown Somerville is another local favorite, serving a rotating selection of craft beers and an inspired menu of elevated New American cuisine. Several major employers, such as Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, and LabCorp are just minutes from Raritan.

“Right now, there is strong consumer demand for luxury rental properties in suburban markets like Raritan, where residents can enjoy conveniences like walkable downtowns and easy access to mass-transit, but in a low-density neighborhood,” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “We’re excited to open our doors to these prospective renters at The Crossings at Raritan Station and to showcase everything this exceptional new community offers.”

Raritan’s location near a hub of major highways makes it easy and convenient for residents to access major employment centers and other parts of the state. Routes 287, 78, 202, 206, 28 and 22 are all nearby and directly connect to other major roads, such as the New Jersey Turnpike. The Lincoln tunnel is about 45 miles away.

For more information about Crossings at Raritan Station and to schedule a private tour of the community’s model residences and amenities, visit www.CrossingsRaritan.com or call (855) 276-8589. The community’s leasing center is located at 59 Second Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869.

About Accurate Builders & Developers

Founded by Jack Klugmann in 2009, Accurate Builders & Developers was built around the principle of providing quality construction to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live and work in the homes and buildings constructed. The company has earned a reputation for developing high-quality multifamily properties, including transit-oriented developments in key urban and suburban locations. Currently, Accurate is developing and leasing thousands of units in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. A key factor in the company's success is that Accurate is both the developer and general contractor of its projects. By maintaining control over these critical aspects of any development project, Accurate is able to manage project costs and construction timetables which maximize efficiency and allows the Company to complete projects ahead of schedule and at or below budget. www.accuratenj.com.

About The Marketing Directors

