CarePlus NJ Partners with Bergen County NAACP to Host Virtual Roundtable on Racial Disparities by

Tuesday, May 18 2021 @ 04:33 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

in Maternal Health and Access to Care

Event to Take Place on May 18th During Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month

Paramus, N.J. (May 18, 2021) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, together with the Bergen County NAACP, will host a free virtual roundtable discussion to bring awareness and provide resources to address the racial disparities in both mental and physical maternal health and access to care, specifically during the perinatal period, or the weeks immediately before and directly after birth. The panel discussion entitled “Maternal Mental Health: Racial Disparities & Access to Care” will take place virtually via Zoom on May 18th from 6 – 7 p.m.

With the goal of bringing awareness to the racial disparities in physical and maternal mental health care and providing resources for mothers and families of color, the panel will feature experts in psychiatry, women’s health, mental health, advocacy, and social support, as well as certified experts in perinatal mental health care from CarePlus NJ’s Maternal and Family Center, a program that provides specialty care with expertise in treating the whole family, including pregnancy in teens and young adults. Panelists will include:

Dr. Daniel Finch, MD, PMH-C, Chief Medical Officer, CarePlus NJ

Dr. Rizk, Chief Physician Executive, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Natalie Castillo, Second Vice President, Board Member, Bergen County NAACP

LaDeana Artis, LCSW, PMH-C, CCS, Clinical Director, CarePlus NJ

Olga Vazquez, MSW, Program Director, Healthy Families, CarePlus NJ

The event is part of CarePlus NJ’s recently launched Community Education Series which is comprised of several virtual panel discussions featuring candid conversations among community leaders, experts and advocates, on a range of topics related to combatting racism, promoting diversity and inclusion, and enacting change. The initiative is spearheaded by CarePlus NJ’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action (IDEA) Committee, which was established to build a culture of equity, inclusion and respect with the organization’s employees and in the communities it serves.

This second event of the Community Education Series will explore the concerning racial disparities in maternal health and access to care as well as share local resources and support services available through CarePlus NJ and other community organizations. The experts will cover a range of issues including implicit biases that may contribute to these disparities, root causes for health disparities in the Black community, perinatal mental health issues and available treatment and resources, increasing access to preventative care, and the resources available to mothers and families facing mental health challenges and/or economic hardship.

“Black mothers and families nationally and in New Jersey face alarming disparities in maternal health care and although the State’s strategic plan to address maternal mortality rates is taking several steps in the right direction, this issue requires all hands on deck to improve outcomes for NJ mothers and families of color,” said LaDeana Artis, LCSW, PMH-C, CCS, Clinical Director, CarePlus NJ. “This panel discussion represents the first tangible step we are taking toward that goal in partnership with the Bergen County NAACP to shed light on these disparities, share important resources with historically excluded groups, and enhance access to the vital behavioral health programs and services we provide. We look forward to building upon our collaboration with the NAACP in the months to come.”

“Mothers frequently serve as the bedrock foundation for the family unit which makes maternal health a critical component of family health,” said Natalie Castillo, Second Vice President of the Bergen County Chapter of the NAACP. “In addition, there is a racial disparity that increases the maternal mortality rate outcomes of mothers of color to be two times higher than white mothers. It is imperative that maternal health policies be evaluated to ensure equitable access and treatment for women and mothers especially for preventative services, health benefits and postpartum care. The well-being of mothers and babies depends on our focus to make policy and treatment changes a priority.”

Registration is now open for the free May 18th virtual roundtable “Maternal Mental Health: Racial Disparities & Access to Care” and those interested in attending can register here. A recording of the event will be accessible via the CarePlus NJ Facebook and YouTube. For more information about this event or CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series and other upcoming topics, please contact [email protected]

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

Advertisement