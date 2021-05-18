NAI Hanson Helps South Asian Grocery Retailer Expand Footprint in Rochelle Park, N.J. by

Tuesday, May 18 2021

Rochelle Park, N.J. (May 17, 2021) - NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has negotiated a lease expansion for 11,900 square feet of retail space located at 194 Route 17 North in Rochelle Park, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Edward Decker represented the landlord, ACD Realty LLC in the transaction with the tenant, Subzi Bazaar.

Featuring a prime location along Route 17 in Bergen County with proximity to Routes 80, 4 and the Garden State Parkway, 194 Route 17 North is an 18,800-square-foot retail property anchored by Outback Steakhouse. In addition to its highly accessible location, 194 Route 17 North boasts strong area demographics with over 200,000 residents within a three-mile radius. The property also offers ample parking and is located less than one mile from Westfield Garden State Plaza mall and just over two miles from Bergen Town Center.

Tasked with securing a tenant for available space at the property, NAI’s Edward Decker leveraged his marketing expertise and local market knowledge to present the space to a number of prospective tenants. However, after learning that Subzi Bazaar, a South Asian grocery store that was currently occupying 6,100 square feet of space at the property was interested in expanding its footprint, Decker and his client switched gears and began the process of executing a lease expansion with the retailer for the available space. After managing a complex negotiation process, Decker successfully inked a lease expansion with Subzi Bazaar to bring the property to full occupancy.

“A successful marketing strategy entails not only promoting space to suitable tenants in the surrounding communities, but also being able to identify creative solutions that might not initially fit the mold yet still achieve the desired result,” said Decker. “For my client, ACD Realty LLC, their top priority was leasing available space at the property to a quality tenant and through successful marketing, we were able to pique the interest of one of their current tenants who recognized a unique expansion opportunity. This was truly a win-win situation, and I am pleased that the deal worked out for all parties involved.”

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with 300+ offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Teterboro office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

