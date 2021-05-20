Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Opens its Newest Satellite Location in Bergenfield by

Thursday, May 20 2021 @ 08:47 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Mayor and Council welcome the new practice

(Bergenfield, NJ) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center officially launched its newest satellite location, Bergen New Bridge Health at Bergenfield with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Salvatore Focella, MD, a Bergen New Bridge primary care physician and Sunitha Moonthungal, MD, a Bergen New Bridge internist, are the physicians providing primary care services and COVID-19 vaccines to the community at 136 North Washington Avenue, Suite 102 in Bergenfield.

“We are so proud to continue our commitment to providing equitable access to quality care for all our communities and to partner with Mayor Amatorio and his council at a permanent location within the Bergenfield community,” said Bergen New Bridge President Deb Visconi. “We are dedicated to serving those who will truly benefit most from our services and to responding quickly to the needs of our communities.”

“Bergen New Bridge has been a tremendous asset to us throughout the pandemic and we are pleased to formally welcome them into our community,” said Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio. “It is an honor to partner with the biggest and one of the best community focused hospitals in New Jersey.”

“This new location is the next step for Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in expanding access to care into our communities,” said Bergen New Bridge/Care Plus Bergen Board Chairperson Robert Pacicco. “I have worked alongside Mayor Amatorio for years and I am thrilled to once again be partnering with him for the health and wellness benefit of Bergenfield’s residents.”

“As a physician, I am so pleased to see Bergen New Bridge expanding its footprint directly into communities that can greatly benefit from increased and direct access to primary care,” said Justin Sambol, MD, FACS Bergen New Bridge/Care Plus Bergen Board Trustee and Senior Associate Dean Clinical Affair and Chief, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Rutgers, New Jersey Medical School. “We have seen the value of the special relationship between Rutgers and Bergen New Bridge and the positive health care outcomes it continues to produce.”

To schedule an appointment at Bergen New Bridge Health at Bergenfield, call 201 225 7130 or for more information, visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2020. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

Pictured:Left to Right: Bergen New Bridge Chief Medical Officer Gian Varbaro, MD;Bergen New Bridge Chief Clinical Officer for Substance Use Disorder Treatment Michael Paolello; Bergen New Bridge Chief Clinical Officer for Behavioral Health Kristine Pendy; Bergen New Bridge Chief Operating Officer Aaron Hajart; Stephanie Elsing;Bergen New Bridge/Care Plus Bergen Board Trustee Justin Sambol, MD, FACS; Sunitha Moonthungal, MD; Salvatore Focella, MD; Bergen New Bridge/Care Plus Bergen Board of Trustees Chairperson Robert Pacicco; Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi; Bergen New Bridge Chief Administration Officer Kristen Muldowney; Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio; Bergenfield Council President Hernando Rivera; Bergen New Bridge/Care Plus Bergen Board Trustee Ilya Evangelista; Bergenfield Councilman Marc Pasqual; Bergenfield Councilman Buddy Deauna; Bergenfield Councilman Rafael Marte

Advertisement