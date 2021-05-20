New Jersey Applebee’s Locations Announce 5th Annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest Winners by

Thursday, May 20 2021 @ 08:53 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Applebee’s Awards Four Top Teachers with $500 Sponsorship Check to Use for Upcoming School Year

ALLENDALE, NJ (May 19, 2021) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar today announced the winners of its 5th annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest, which recognized the work and dedication of four top teachers* throughout New Jersey with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

The teachers were also rewarded with their choice of an end-of-year party at Applebee’s or in-classroom celebration for their current class or complimentary two Dinner for Four certificates, courtesy of Applebee’s. As an additional incentive, students who entered an essay were also rewarded with a free ice cream certificate for later use. The contest was held at local Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises.

All teachers were nominated by their students, who submitted essays at their local Applebee’s explaining how their teacher goes above and “BEE”yond for their students, especially when tasked with navigating virtual learning amidst the pandemic. To select a winner from each district, contest submissions were then reviewed by the local Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar team.

“We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our fifth annual Above and BEEyond Teacher Essay Contest at our New Jersey restaurants,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s New Jersey. “Our restaurants are committed to giving back to the local community now more than ever, and we’re honored to help to support local schoolteachers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic to transition between in-classroom teaching and online teaching. Applebee’s enjoys giving back to teachers in a way that involves their students, so we extend a big congratulations to our winners and offer these funds as a thank you for their hard work and dedication all year long.”

Applebee’s Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest entries were accepted at the following Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa and Union.

*Following is the full list of winning teachers and schools that received $500 sponsorship checks.

Hudson County: Ms. Amy Garrett, Explore Middle School

Awarded by Applebee’s of Jersey City

Middlesex County: Ms. Alyssa Mondella, John Adams Middle School

Awarded by Applebee’s of Edison

Morris County: Mrs. Melissa Mcnulty, North Boulevard Elementary School

Awarded by Applebee’s of Bulter

Somerset County: Mr. John McAvaddy, Auten Road Intermediate School

Awarded by Applebee’s of Hillsborough

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 135 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls, Holmdel, and Princeton, NJ with additional locations coming soon. Doherty Enterprises is ranked 11th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 60th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW A Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 2,987 people and donated over $3.9 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s has 1,749 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of June 30, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

