Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, in Partnership with the County of Bergen and the NAACP by

Tuesday, May 25 2021 @ 07:20 PM EDT

Sponsor COVID-19 Vaccines at Local Churches

Bringing Mobile Vaccinations to Communities of Color in Englewood and Hackensack

(Paramus, NJ) As a part of its ongoing community vaccination efforts with partners from the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Team, Bergen New Bridge Medical and the Bergen County NAACP sponsored a mobile vaccination clinic at the Community Baptist Church in Englewood, New Jersey on May 22, 2021.

”Earlier this year, we formed the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Team with the County of Bergen, Greater Bergen Alliance and the Bergen Coalition of Black Clergy to help address access and vaccine hesitancy in communities of color,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi. “We are honored to continue this commitment by working with the Bergen County NAACP to sponsor multiple mobile vaccination clinics that are bringing COVID-19 vaccinations directly into underserved communities. We will end this pandemic one shot, one arm at a time.”

“We are thankful to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and the COVID-19 Vaccination partners for their dedication to our communities,” said Jeff Carter, President of the Bergen County NAACP. “They are leading the way out of this pandemic.”

“Powerful partnerships such as the one we have with Bergen New Bridge and the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Team have been the driving force fighting COVID-19,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “We will continue bringing vaccines directly into our communities to help our neighbors stay safe and to help us all move beyond the pandemic.”

The next joint mobile vaccination clinic with the Bergen County NAACP is scheduled for June 5 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hackensack, NJ. Other mobile vaccination are ongoing throughout Bergen County. For more information, please visit newbridgehealth.org.

Photo Caption: Reverend Rohin R. Beach from the Community Baptist Church of Englewood; Jeff Carter, President Bergen County NAACP; Lynne Algrant, CEO Greater Bergen Alliance; Deb Visconi, President and CEO Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Reverend Gregory Jackson, Bergen Coalition of Black Clergy.

