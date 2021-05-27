FDU Announces New Head of Advancement by

Tuesday, May 25 2021 @ 07:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

May 25, 2021 — Fairleigh Dickinson University has named Jason Amore as Senior Vice President for University Advancement, effective August 1, announced University President Christopher A. Capuano.

Currently the Vice President of Advancement at Alfred University, Amore has more than 20 years of higher education experience, highlighted by the development of a billion-dollar capital campaign at the University of Louisville; the cultivation and closing of more than $230 million in philanthropic giving; significant major gift, estate, corporate and foundation giving experience; and the management of annual giving programs.

“We are very excited to welcome Jason Amore to FDU,” said Capuano. “He has an outstanding record of success and comprehensive knowledge of all aspects of development and fundraising. He also brings to FDU a strong passion and contagious enthusiasm for supporting students through philanthropy. I am certain that he will continue the University’s momentum and provide the leadership necessary to successfully complete our historic $125 million campaign and raise philanthropy at FDU to yet another level.”

At Alfred University, where he has served since 2017, Amore has more than doubled the annual rate of philanthropic giving; secured $36 million in major gifts; led the planning of a $200 million campaign, which is more than halfway toward its goal while still in the silent phase; established alumni advisory councils that support academic programs and leadership advisory councils for alumni in key markets; and reinvigorated Alfred’s reunion, homecoming and hall of fame programs, increasing attendance by 200 percent.

He previously served at the University of Rochester (as Associate Vice President of Advancement for Arts, Sciences, Engineering and Regional Programming); at the University of Louisville (as Associate Vice President of Development, Executive Director of Development for the University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus, and Director of Major Gifts for the University’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering); at the Rochester Institute of Technology (as Director of Development for the B. Thomas Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences); and at the State University of New York at Geneseo (as Director of Annual Giving).

Amore holds a Master of Professional Studies and a Bachelor of Arts, both from Alfred University.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University

Fairleigh Dickinson University offers over100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, including doctoral programs in pharmacy, nursing practice, clinical psychology and school psychology; and an AACSB-accredited business school. Degree programs are offered on two New Jersey campuses and at two international campuses: Wroxton College, in Oxfordshire in England, and the Vancouver Campus, in British Columbia, Canada. For more information, visit FDU.edu.

Advertisement