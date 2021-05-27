Duck Donuts® Makes National Donut Day Sweet with Free Donut Offer by

Thursday, May 27 2021 @ 03:47 PM EDT

Guests Can Enjoy a Free Bare, Cinnamon Sugar or Powdered Sugar Donut on June 4, No Purchase Necessary

MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 27, 2021) – Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order!® donuts, announced today its celebrating National Donut Day in the sweetest way – with free donuts! On Friday, June 4, every guest will receive one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut, in-store only, no purchase necessary.

“National Donut Day is one of our favorite holidays of the year to celebrate with our loyal fans, and what better way to do so than with free donuts,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “We look forward to sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles to those in the communities we serve as they enjoy a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut on us June 4!”

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made. Duck Donuts also sells hot and Cold Brew coffee, espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, milkshakes and offers convenient online ordering in many locations. To learn more about local promotions or locate the nearest Duck Donuts, visit duckdonuts.com/locations.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 100 locally owned and operated shops across 21 states and one international location in Dubai, UAE. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

