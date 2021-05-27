JULY 4TH CRUISES ARE BACK! NY WATERWAY TO HOST EVENING SIGHTSEEING CRUISES by

Thursday, May 27 2021 @ 03:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

TO WATCH THE MACY’S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

May 27, 2021--NY Waterway will offer sightseeing cruises this Independence Day, giving passengers unparalleled views of the Macy’s 45th Annual 4th of July fireworks display—the nation’s largest synchronized fireworks event.

Each cruise offers food, beverages, a DJ and music synchronized to the fireworks to make the celebration truly memorable. The holiday tradition was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19, but is restarting in 2021 as the region reopens and recovers.

Purchase tickets for your cruise at: nywaterway.com/july4

“Every one of us is trying to enjoy these celebratory moments a little more this year. These cruises are one of our favorite traditions at NY Waterway, and I can’t wait to help people celebrate the 4th with more fun and fanfare than ever,” said Armand Pohan, President, CEO and Chairman of NY Waterway.

NY Waterway will offer two early evening cruise departures from the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, NJ, which has indoor parking and is easily accessible by bus and light rail. Ticketholders from New York City will receive a free round trip on NY Waterway ferries between Midtown and Port Imperial to make traveling to and from the cruise quick and easy.

Each cruise will tour New York Harbor and its major sites before reaching an ideal vantage point for the fireworks, just after sunset.

July 4th Cruise Details:

Port Imperial Departures:

6:45pm

7:00pm

Pricing

Adults: $165

Children 4-12: $125

Seniors: $155

Purchase tickets for your cruise at: nywaterway.com/july4

Advertisement