DARLINGTON COUNTY PARK SWIMMING AREA SET TO OPEN by

Thursday, May 27 2021 @ 03:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Upper and Lower Swimming Lakes will open for Memorial Day Weekend

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m., the lakes at Darlington County Park will reopen for swimming activities. The upper lake which is home to the Wibit Splash Zone, a water obstacle course open to all residents above 39 inches tall, will also be open for an additional fee.

“As we near the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic, the Bergen County Parks System will continue to serve as an outlet for leisure and recreation for our residents,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “With proper safety protocols in place, the swimming lake and the Wibit Splash Zone at Darlington County Park will offer visitors another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and beat the heat this summer.”

Commissioner Chairman Steve Tanelli expressed his pleasure at the reopening of the swimming lake, “We’re all anxious to get back to a sense of normalcy. The swimming facilities at Darlington County Park have always been a special destination for our friends and family. I know I speak for a lot of people who can’t wait to get back in the water and enjoy summer to the fullest.”

The swimming lakes at Darlington County Park will be open to the general public on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. The swimming lakes are scheduled to open for weekday operation beginning on Monday, June 28th. Darlington County Park will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols set forth by the NJ Department of Health and the CDC.

Darlington County Park will accept cash payment as well as all major credit cards. However, note that the Splash Zone obstacle course will be cash only.

Admission pricing for Darlington County Park is listed as follows:

Weekend Admission Pricing:

$10 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$15 – Out of county Adults (ages 18-61)

$6 – Out of county Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$2 – Bergen County Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

Weekday Admission Pricing (starting Monday, June 28th):

$8 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$10 – Out of county Adults (ages 18-61)

$3 – Out of county Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$2 – Bergen County Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

Wibit Splash Zone pricing is listed as follows (cash only):

$10 ­– Bergen County residents (single session)

$15 – Out of county (single session)

Darlington County Park is comprised of 178 acres nestled at the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains in Mahwah. The park features three lakes, white sand beaches, a wooded picnic area, open lawns, tennis and handball courts, and a bird and wildlife observation. It is prized as one of the crown jewels within the Bergen County Parks System, which spans over 9,000 acres, including a nationally accredited zoo, six golf courses, 21 parks, two horseback riding areas, an environmental center, and nine historic sites.

Advertisement