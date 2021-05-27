Pierson Commercial’s Gary Krauss Records 12 Q1 2021 Central & North Jersey Commercial Retail Transactions by

Marlboro, N.J. (May 26, 2021) – Pierson Commercial, a market-leading New Jersey commercial retail real estate services provider, announced today that Gary Krauss has completed 12 new commercial retail transactions throughout Central and Northern New Jersey during Q1 2021.

“As we’ve navigated through the Covid-19 economy, our team has made great efforts to stay on top of the evolving retail landscape and help our clients find opportunities to continue to grow their businesses throughout Central and Northern New Jersey,” stated Jason Pierson, president of Pierson Commercial. “Gary’s clients include quick-serve restaurants and daycare/preschool categories that are in high demand since we entered into the new year.”

As a result of this heightened demand, Krauss finalized the following transactions during the first quarter:

Apple Montessori Schools, Warren – Apple Montessori Schools opened an 11,856 SF facility on March 1, 2021, located on Mt. Bethel Road in Warren. The landlord, 117 Mt. Bethel Associates, was represented in-house.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Hazlet – This 1,700 SF location is projected to open in Q1 2022 at the Hazlet Town Center. The landlord, Onyx Equities, was represented by Gregg Medvin of Pierson Commercial.

Park Ridge – Slated to open this summer, the lease involves 1,721 SF at the Ridgemont Shopping Center. The landlord, Park Ridge Hye Partners LLP, was represented by Bill Farkas of Jeffery Realty.

Poughkeepsie, NY – Situated in the Neptune Shopping Center, this 2,400 SF location is poised to open this summer. The landlord, Vieira Sardinha Realty, LLC, was represented by Tom Cervone of CR Properties Group, LLC.

New City, NY – The New City Shopping Mall location will feature 1,500 SF space with a Q3-4 opening in 2021. The landlord, Newton Associates, LLC , was represented by Scott Milich of The Goldstein Group.

Midland Park, NJ – Fall, 2021 will see the opening of a 1,700 SF location at the Midland Park Shopping Center. The landlord, UB Midland Park I, LLC, was represented by Curtis Nassau and Matt Grundy of Ripco Real Estate.

Wing Stop

Eatontown – Centrally situated on Route 35 and Wyckoff Road, this 1,500 SF location is being targeted for a Q1 2022 opening. The landlord, Eatontown Wyckoff, LLC, was represented by Rich Schulz of Schulco Real Estate, LLC.

Freehold – Slated to open in the second half of 2021, this 1,550 SF location is part of Colonial Plaza in Freehold. The landlord, D & L Realty Associates, LLC, represented themselves in the deal.

Tropical Smoothie, Hillsborough – Comprised of 1,400 SF, this location will begin operations in the second half of 2021 in the Hillsborough Village Center. The landlord, Hillsborough Village Center, LLC, was represented by Shane Wierks of Jeffery Realty.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Stony Point, NY – This 1,509 SF Holt Drive location has a targeted opening in the second half of 2021. The landlord was Crossroads-Holt Drive Associates, LLC.

Wanaque, NJ – Centrally located in Passaic County at 1355 Ringwood Ave., this 1,502 SF location has a projected fall 2021 opening. The landlord was Wanaque LaSala, LLC.

Ares Nutrition, Edison – Opened in February, this 1,120 SF of retail space is located in the Edison Woods Shopping Center. The landlord, Edison Woods Commercial Associates, was represented by Krauss of Pierson Commercial.

Established in 2011, Pierson Commercial is a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm providing a full range of acquisition, disposition and leasing services. Headquartered in Marlboro, NJ, with an office in New York City, the company’s broad client base encompasses institutional property holders and multi-faceted real estate developers as well as more than a dozen regional and national retailers with growth strategies targeting the state of New Jersey. In total, Pierson Commercial’s retail leasing and property marketing assignments span over 4 MSF of retail space across major downtown redevelopments, ground-up new construction and existing retail shopping centers.



Photo Caption: Pierson Commercial’s Director Gary Krauss (center) recently arranged five lease transactions on behalf of Bubbakoo’s Burritos during Q1. Pictured with Krauss are Bubbakoo’s Burritos’ Fenil Patel (left) and Perry Partesh (right), who are partners in the New City, N.Y. location.

