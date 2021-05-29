Arrest after Bomb Threat in Paramus, NJ by

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 3:40 pm, the Paramus Police Department responded to a building located 140 Route 17 north on a reported bomb threat. Police interviewed the office staff at this location who reported that they had received several threatening phone messages from an individual later identified as Anthony Spencer. Mr. Spencer was upset that a former friend of his was having a medical procedure done at this location and he wished to interrupt the procedure. During one of these phone calls he stated that there was a bomb in the building. Responding police units searched the building and found no suspicious items. Paramus detectives led by Detective Sergeant Mike Cebulski were able to track down the location and identity of the caller. The next day, May 20, 2021, the suspect, Anthony Spencer turned himself in to the Paramus Police Department where he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The suspect was arrested and charged on May 20, 2021 with:

False Public Alarm 2C: 33-3

