COUNTY OF BERGEN LAUNCHES EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TO HELP TENANTS AND LANDLORDS

Friday, June 04 2021 @ 09:43 PM EDT

Program to provide up to 12 months of back rent and utility expenses

Bergen County tenants can apply online at BergenCountyCARES.org

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen will soon launch an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to provide financial relief for Bergen County residents unable to meet their rental obligation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible ERAP applicants will receive up to 12 months of assistance for unpaid back rent and gas and electric utility expenses (payable for amounts past due as of March 13, 2020). Amounts approved for funding will be paid directly to the landlords and utility provider.

The application portal for the Bergen County CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be available for landlord pre-registration beginning Monday, June 7 at 9 a.m. and open to all eligible tenants beginning Monday, June 14via www.BergenCountyCARES.org. The program will remain open from June 14 through July 23 and is based on available funding.

“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many Bergen County tenants to experience financial hardship and struggle to pay their rent on a timely basis,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides meaningful funding to help tenants and landlords overcome these challenges. We encourage those in need to apply for this assistance to cover past due rent and utility bills.”

“Residents in every corner of Bergen County were financially impacted by the pandemic,” said Commissioner Chair Steve Tanelli. “The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will not only provide relief to residents fearful of losing their home, but will ensure our communities have the financial resources to thrive once the pandemic is over.”

To qualify for Bergen County CARES ERAP funding, applicants must meet the following criteria:

· Bergen County resident primarily responsible for paying rent;

· Make less than 80% of the average median income of Bergen County (e.g., less than $78,500 for a family of four);

· Experienced a loss of income since March 13, 2020 related to the Covid-19 pandemic;

· Provide required supporting documentation (copies of state-issued ID, tax returns, lease or other proof of income/residence may be acceptable, etc.). In order to be eligible for the program, tenants must provide complete responses to the grant program application portal found at www.BergenCountyCARES.org. Once submitted, applicants will be notified of the funding decision and, if approved, the approved funds will be provided to the landlord or utility provider on their behalf.

