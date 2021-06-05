MOVE OVER NEW YORK AND HOBOKEN! JERSEY CITY IS NOW FIRST CHOICE AND KRE LEADS THE WAY by

Friday, June 04 2021 @ 09:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

With 50% of its 704 Residences Already Leased

JERSEY CITY, NJ– Development partners KRE Group and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, on behalf of a client, have officially opened the second luxury rental tower at Journal Squared, delivering 704 modern apartments to Jersey City’s historic Journal Square, with dramatic views of the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and downtown Manhattan.

The new 68-story building -- the tallest of the three-phase Journal Squared complex – has leased over 50% of its apartments in the 9 weeks since leasing began. Initial occupancy is now underway.

Journal Squared Tower 2 soars majestically over the Jersey City skyline while providing a mix of studios and micro studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. There is also a collection of one-bedroom homes with unique den spaces. The residences are currently priced from $1,960*.

Designed by HWKN and Handel Architects, Journal Squared 2 also adds abundant amenities to the Journal Squared community, enabling residents to enjoy nearly 100,000 square feet of shared indoor and outdoor amenities between the two buildings. The inspired lifestyle is further enhanced by an ultra-convenient location and direct access to the Journal Square Transportation Center.

The Marketing Directors, which directed the successful lease-up of the project’s first phase, a 53-story building with 538 residences, is once again serving at the exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

“This development is the crown jewel of our urban portfolio, to date,” said Jonathan Kushner, President of KRE. “You can see it from the New Jersey Turnpike from miles away and from New York City as you gaze west. KRE is proud of this project and being part of the growth of Jersey City.”

“Building upon the success of phase one of this project, we are excited to provide this dynamic city the next phase in luxury living,” stated Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National Real Estate Advisors. “It is always our goal to enhance any market we enter into and we feel certain Journal Squared is on the cutting edge of modern city living and will be an excellent addition to the Jersey City community.”

Modern Amenities for Fully Realized Lifestyle

Enhancing the resident experience is a full suite of amenities spread throughout multiple floors. Highlights include a gorgeous outdoor deck with two pools, fire pits and private barbeque stations; multiple lounges and co-working spaces; and a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga/group fitness studio leading to an outdoor terrace, an indoor bouldering climbing wall, and a personal training room. The top floor Sky Lounge features banquette seating, large formal dining areas, casual lounging and co-working spaces, and spectacular outward views of Manhattan. Resident services and additional conveniences at the property include a 24-hour attended lobby, package concierge, dedicated fenced-in dog park, and an enclosed parking garage.

Thoughtfully Designed Residences

The new residential interiors at Journal Squared were designed by Tipper Studio and feature large format windows that bathe the homes in natural light, lavish bathrooms with Kohler fixtures, and modern kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, white quartz stone countertops and silver high-gloss cabinets. A limited selection of Penthouse homes on the top two floors is available with additional designer appointments.

Residents will enjoy direct covered access to the Journal Square Transportation Center with rail service to lower and midtown Manhattan, Jersey City, Hoboken, and Newark. NJ TRANSIT and private buses also serve the neighborhood daily, offering residents convenient access to major employment and recreation centers on both sides of the Hudson River without having to depend on their cars.

“Now more than ever, renters want a comprehensive offering of smartly-designed living spaces and thoughtful amenities inside and out,” says Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “Journal Squared delivers in every respect.”

Development Details

When completed, the transformative Journal Squared property will include three high-rise buildings totaling 1,838 rental residences and 36,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including the popular café, WHEALTH. A new landscaped pedestrian plaza known as Magnolia Landing, which leads to the adjacent transit hub, opened in 2018 and has been a vibrant addition to the neighborhood, hosting farmers markets, seasonal activities and community events while providing much-needed public open space.

Journal Squared is located at 537 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ. For additional information and to schedule a private tour of the building’s furnished models and amenity spaces, visit www.journalsquared.com or call 201-210-5997.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, KRE Group is a full-service real estate investment and management company with properties in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The KRE multi-family portfolio exceeds 9,000 existing apartments, with an additional 7,000 in various stages of approval and construction. The company also owns and manages more 6,000,000 square feet of office, warehouse, and retail space. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.thekregroup.com.

About National Real Estate Advisors

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund (“NEBF”), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com. ​

About The Marketing Directors

Advertisement