Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County Announces the Appointment of its new Executive Director by

Friday, June 04 2021 @ 09:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Westwood, NJ, June 1, 2021 – The Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County proudly announces the appointment of Teri Capparelli as its new Executive Director.

A long-time resident of Bergen County, Ms. Capparelli brings with her extensive experience. She has worked with the public in many roles: a sole proprietor, management in the retail industry, real estate, event planner and stylist, where she has gained considerable knowledge and expertise. She is also a wife mother and grandmother. Roxanne Camejo, President of the Board of Directors, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Teri to the organization. Her community involvement, experience, creative thinking, and favorable personality will guide our affiliate into a strong future, bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope.”

Reporting to the Board of Directors, Ms. Capparelli will oversee all of the affiliate’s activities, as well as day-to-day administration and also continue in her role as the Director of the ReStore. Ms. Capparelli is excited to join the affiliate and to share her expertise and ideas, “I am so thrilled and excited to help Bergen County Habitat for Humanity continue to grow and look forward to making families dreams come true through homeownership. In all my years of business, this is truly the most humbling experience for me.”.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org.

Advertisement