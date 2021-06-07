Renaissance Man Receives Rotary Club of Englewood's Community Service Award
Shannon's contributions to the community span decades. In 1998, he established the not-for-profit Community Foundation of Englewood with fellow Rotarians and became its president. The organization expanded its geographical reach and mission and in 2011, was renamed the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation. The Foundation improves community life through its work in the fields of education, public health, the arts, the environment, civic engagement, and philanthropy. In addition, Shannon served for a number of years on the board of trustees of the Bergen Performing Arts Center and Flat Rock Brook Nature Center.
During his 30-year career as a furniture designer, he was Founding President of Northwood Corporation, Director of Design & Marketing at Dunbar Furniture Company, and Director of Design at Formica Corporation. He earned a B.A. in Architecture from Princeton University, a M.A. in Adult Education from Columbia University-Teachers College, and a M.A. in Anthropology from Columbia University. As a United States Navy Intelligence Officer, he served in the Fleet Intelligence Center Eastern Atlantic Mediterranean (FICELM) in Morocco and as Head, Foreign Intelligence, 12th Naval District in San Francisco.
“I very much appreciate The Rotary Club of Englewood's recognition. Rotary is an extraordinary organization with its four-way test and its watch words 'Service above self.' I am very pleased to see Rotary is making a major move to address climate change, an area of major interest to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation. All of us should be proud to be associated with Rotary, a group unlike any other I have worked with, " said Michael Shannon, President, Northern NJ Community Foundation.
For further information about the NNJCF, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected].
About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related