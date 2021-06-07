Region’s most preferred orthopedic practice to sponsor local charity bike ride by

Saturday, June 05 2021 @ 03:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Tri-County Orthopedics sponsoring Bike4Chai fundraiser for children, families in crisis

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. (June 2021) – The region’s most preferred, recognized and awarded orthopedic practice – Tri-County Orthopedics – is providing sponsorship for this year’s annual Bike4Chai charity bike ride.

Bike4Chai raises funds for children and families confronting illness, crisis and loss. Fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Dr. David Klein of Tri-County Orthopedics will provide orthopedic coverage for the entire Bike4Chai event to ensure riders get the care they need. Riders can register for an 80- or 100-mile route at the registration event on July 28 in Vernon, where they will start the ride on July 29. Individuals can call Tri-County Orthopedics at (973) 538-2334 or visit www.Tri-CountyOrtho.com to learn how to get involved.

Cosponsored by Tri-County Orthopedics, Bike4Chai is an annual charity bike ride for Chai Lifeline, a leading international children's health support network based in New York City. Every year since 2010, the local long-distance bike ride provides support for Chai Lifeline. The organization provides year-round services to thousands of families, helping to meet their unique emotional, social and financial needs. Among Chai Lifeline's dozens of programs and services, their volunteers and staff offer hospital respite, case management, tutoring, counseling, home-based volunteering and crisis intervention for individuals, families and communities.

“Getting involved with Bike4Chai is just one way we can help contribute to the ongoing health and wellness of families and neighbors throughout our region, which is a commitment we all share at Tri-County Orthopedics,” says Dr. Klein. “I’m honored to provide assistance to riders at the event who all serve as an inspiration for our community.”

After earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City, Dr. Klein completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, New Jersey. He served as the academic chief resident his final year of residency before returning to New York to gain further training in orthopedic sports medicine through a year-long fellowship at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital. Currently, Dr. Klein sees patients at Tri-County Orthopedics in Cedar Knolls, Jefferson and Denville.

To schedule an appointment at Tri-County Orthopedics or learn more about how to get involved with Bike4Chai, call (973) 538-2334.

For more than 30 years, Tri-County Orthopedics, the most preferred, recognized and awarded orthopedic practice in the region, and its highly trained orthopedic specialists have been committed to providing excellent treatment and care for every bone, joint and muscle in the body to area residents. Through the practice’s six centers of excellence at four locations in Cedar Knolls, Jefferson, Bedminster and Denville, Tri-County Orthopedics offers care for the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine and wrist as well as joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry and sports medicine. Tri-County Orthopedics’ doctors proudly serve as the official orthopedic providers for Drew University, Delbarton School, Roxbury High School, Morristown-Beard School, Morris Hills High School, The Pingry School, Ridge High School, Bernards High School, Morris Catholic High School and Parsippany High School. For more information regarding Tri-County Orthopedics and its specialists, visit www.Tri-CountyOrtho.com, “like” Tri-County Orthopedics on Facebook or follow @TriCounty_Ortho on Twitter.

