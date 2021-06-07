The Care Plus Foundation Announces Virtual Event for 23rd Annual Courage Awards Gala by

Event to Honor Bergen County NAACP and CarePlus NJ IDEA Committee for Commitments to Social Justice with Theme “Courage to Unite”

Paramus, N.J. (June 3, 2021) – The Care Plus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services of Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) and its subsidiaries, announces it will hold its 23rd Annual Courage Awards Gala virtually on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom Webinar, Facebook Live and GiveSmart. Proceeds raised will benefit individuals served through the programs and services of CarePlus NJ, providing urgent financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s outsized mental, emotional, physical and economic toll on the community, this year’s virtual Courage Awards Gala and the funds it raises will be more vital than ever in helping the individuals and families CarePlus NJ serves. Funds are allocated for housing support, scholarships, transportation, access to therapeutic support for children and families, and essential medication assistance for mental illness and addiction treatment.

With the theme “Courage to Unite,” the 23rd Annual Courage Awards Gala honorees will include the Bergen County NAACP for their ongoing efforts to eliminate race-based discrimination and their partnership in community education, training and advocacy. The gala will also honor CarePlus NJ’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) Committee, which was established in response to racial injustice and civil unrest to build a culture of equity, inclusion and respect with the organization’s employees and in the communities it serves. The Committee is being honored for their transformative work and grassroots efforts in educating the community on implicit bias, systemic racism and other disparities, while creating solutions to address these problems.

In addition to traditional sponsorship and donation opportunities, fundraising and mobile bidding will include an online auction and 50/50 raffle conducted via GiveSmart, an event fundraising platform through which attendees will also receive live text and email updates from event coordinators.

“Our annual Courage Awards Gala is our largest fundraising event of the year and in the era of COVID-19, the individuals and families CarePlus NJ serves will rely on the generous support of our attendees, donors and sponsors as a lifeline now more than ever,” said Christine Brewster, Executive Director of the CarePlus Foundation. “Although we have made the difficult decision to refrain from an in-person celebration again this year, this powerful event will still unite us in spirit with the shared goals of increasing access to mental health and addiction recovery services while elevating awareness of race-based discrimination and racial disparities in health care to create a more equitable and inclusive system for all.”

Each year, The Care Plus Foundation awards scholarships to individuals enrolled in CarePlus services to fund various professional trainings and educational programs from PhD programs to master’s degrees, mindfulness trainings and trade schools, personal growth and professional development opportunities. This year, 54 individuals have been awarded scholarships.

The third annual Joe Masciandaro Scholarship will also be awarded to one deserving employee to help further their education and professional development. Launched in 2019, the award was named in honor of CarePlus NJ President and CEO Joe Masciandaro and his over 40-year legacy at CarePlus NJ. Every year, this award recognizes an outstanding staff member pursuing educational or professional goals. This year, in an effort to increase opportunity for professional advancement, the Foundation has also announced that it will increase the award amount, granting scholarships to two employees each year beginning in 2022.

For more information on the virtual event, to sponsor, make a donation, or register as a virtual attendee, please visit The Care Plus Foundation’s GiveSmart page or contact The CarePlus Foundation at (201)-986-5070 or [email protected]

About The Care Plus Foundation

The Care Plus Foundation, Inc. (“the Foundation”), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the innovative and life-changing programs and services provided by Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) and its subsidiaries. Since its inception in 1998, the mission of the Foundation has been to support programs and services that help provide care and support for individuals affected by mental illness, as well as education and outreach to decrease the stigma of the disease. Employing a comprehensive approach to decreasing the stigma of mental illness, the Foundation specializes in providing direct support, advocacy, and community involvement. All proceeds directly benefit CarePlus clients through medication aid, housing support, services, training, and educational scholarships. To learn more about The Care Plus Foundation, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/about/careplus-nj-foundation/.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

