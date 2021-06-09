Bergen County Operated Senior Activity Centers Re-Open to the Public Today by

Tuesday, June 08 2021 @ 04:55 PM EDT

Hackensack, NJ.. -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the Bergen County operated Senior Activity Centers has re-opened to the public today on Monday, June 7th.

“Pandemic isolation was especially hard on our Bergen County Seniors during these past 15 months,” said Executive Tedesco. “Throughout the pandemic, our staff checked on seniors regularly to help protect and watch for potential signs of memory loss, depression and anxiety. And staying home and avoiding large gatherings has undoubtedly saved lives. But now it is time to reopen our 10 county senior activity centers and we are happy to welcome everyone back so that we can continue to provide the essential in-person services our residents want and need to live a happy, healthy, productive life during their golden years.”

“The re-opening of these Senior Activity Centers is an important step in getting Bergen County residents back to a more normal daily existence,” said Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Tanelli. “We’ve waited a long time to get to this moment, and I know these ten centers will continue to play a central role in exercise, entertainment, and, health in the lives of our seniors.

Seniors must be pre-registered to attend activities at the 10 Bergen County Senior Activity Centers. Activities include, but are not limited to; low impact exercise classes, yoga, bingo, art classes, guest speakers, etc. Moreover, any seniors interested in lunch must also pre-register to pick up a “to-go” lunch at a Bergen County Senior Activity Center. Past Senior Activity Center clients will be contacted by Center staff to be registered for attendance at one of the County’s Senior Activity Centers.

For any senior interested in registering to attend activities or to receive a “to go” lunch, please call one of the County’s Senior Activity Centers directly (these centers and their contact information are listed below). There will be two activity sessions per day, a morning session from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM and an afternoon session from 1 PM to 3 PM, in addition to a “to-go” lunch service between 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

All social distancing and safety protocols will be in place at each Senior Activity Center. Seniors must be COVID-19 vaccinated and wellness screenings and temperature checks will be conducted of anyone entering the centers. Additionally, masks are required to be worn at all times in the Centers.

The following Bergen County operated Senior Activity Centers will open on Monday, June 7, 2021:

Bergenfield Senior Activity Center, (201) 387-7212

Southwest (East Rutherford) Senior Activity Center, (201) 935-8920

Elmwood Park Senior Activity Center, (201) 796-3342

Garfield Senior Activity Center, (973) 478-0502

United (Hackensack) Senior Activity Center, (201) 336-3320

Northwest (Midland Park) Senior Activity Center, (201) 445-5690

North Arlington Senior Activity Center, (201) 998-5636

Palisades Park Senior Activity Center, (201) 944-5616

Ridgefield Park Senior Activity Center, (201) 641-1220

Wallington Senior Activity Center, (973) 777-5815

For more information regarding Bergen County operated Senior Activity Centers, kindly go to the Bergen County Department of Human Services Division of Senior Services website at: https://www.co.bergen.nj.us/division-of-senior-services/senior-activity-centers

