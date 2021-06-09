SOLAIA CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING ON NJ GOLD COAST WITH UNVEILING OF FULLY-DECORATED MODEL HOME AND SALES CENTER by

The Upscale 14-Story Condo Building Boasts Large, Luxury Homes and Desirable Spa Amenities in North Bergen, NJ

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Solaia has officially held its Grand Opening on New Jersey’s Hudson River waterfront, delivering a boutique collection of spacious, luxurious condominiums featuring a one-of-a-kind lifestyle and wellness amenity package to the Hudson County hidden gem of North Bergen.



Ideally situated between Edgewater and Weehawken with stunning views of New York City, the modern 14-story building has made its much-heralded debut with a beautiful model home designed by Safavieh and an on-site sales center. The highly anticipated two-bedroom model has been magnificently designed to vividly showcase the elegance, luxury and allure of residences at Solaia, and perfectly illustrate its balance of lifestyle, health and wellness.

Solaia boasts 70 one, two and three bedroom homes with just seven private homes per floor. There’s also a select number of two-bedroom homes with a bonus den. The residences are priced starting at $699,000 and initial occupancy is expected this summer.

“Now more than ever, luxury buyers are putting a premium on lifestyle and Solaia stands at the forefront with a spa-inspired environment unlike anything ever offered on Jersey’s Gold Coast. There is simply nothing comparable on the market today.” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Development Group Louis Mont, who is developing Solaia with joint venture partners Vasco Ventures and Mosaic Real Estate.

“Inside, homes provide comfort, harmony and ease of living. Right outside their doors, residents will find a holistic approach to lifestyle with ultra-health and wellness amenities that rival those found only at a five-star resort. This tantalizing way of life has already struck a chord with sophisticated buyers, many who have been clamoring to tour our model home. Now that it’s officially debuted, we are ready to start delivering on our promise.”

Skyline Development Group has tapped Compass Development Marketing Group and Compass’s New Jersey office, where Kristin Ehrgott, heralded as one of the area’s most proficient luxury Brokers, will market the new homes.

“Compass is one of the largest independent real estate brokerage firms in the country and has recently launched in New Jersey with considerable market share. Solaia will be our premier newly constructed development.” stated Ms. Ehrgott.

Designed by Architectura and curated by Doni Douglas, Solaia fully maximizes its elevated, secluded street bordering the historic Palisades Cliffs with dramatic Hudson River and New York City skyline views from virtually every home. Residences range from 864 square feet to over 1,900 square feet plus private balconies for most homes. The light-filled residences have expansive living rooms with gas fireplaces, smart light switches & thermostats. Units also include Italian cabinetry, SapienStone countertops and GE Café Wi-Fi enabled appliances, custom closet systems throughout and en suite master baths with soaking tubs.

An awe-inspiring 10,000 square-feet of world class amenities at Solaia are highlighted by a three-story wellness center dedicated to rejuvenation and active lifestyles, for exclusive use of the residents and their guests. The sanctuary features a fully equipped fitness center with 18 ft ceilings, and includes TRX, boxing and a steam room, sauna, rainfall experience shower, Himalayan salt inhalation therapy room with infrared relaxation stations, jetted vitality tub, and dressing room with personalized owner’s lockers. Other amenities include a dog run, a cliffside roof deck with outdoor kitchen, dining area, firepits and couches. A co-working space with private conference room, and an Owner’s lounge featuring a fireplace, billiards, catering kitchen and dining area.

“Solaia was conceptualized with an emphasis on mind, body, and spirit for wellness inside and out,” says Jaclyn Issac, founder of interior design firm Doni Douglas, “Everything from the design of the fully equipped spa to the materials utilized in creating this residential oasis were carefully chosen to accentuate tranquility, self-care and balanced healthy living.”

Located at 8701 Churchill Road, Solaia takes full advantage of New Jersey Gold Coast living. Just minutes away are eclectic offerings of dining, shopping, lifestyle essentials and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken. Lifestyle destinations such as Whole Foods, Starbucks and Spa Society are nearby. Its transit-rich location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Hudson Bergen Light Rail and NY Waterway Port Imperial Ferry Terminal.

