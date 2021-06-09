AACC, NSF Announce 12 Student Teams to Advance to Community College Innovation Challenge Finals by

Wednesday, June 09 2021 @ 09:01 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Washington, DC – Today, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), in partnership with the National Science Foundation (NSF), announced that it has selected 12 finalist teams to advance to the final round of the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC).

Teams consist of two to four students and a faculty or administrator team mentor. Finalists attend a Virtual Innovation Boot Camp in June and will interact with entrepreneurs and experts in business planning, stakeholder engagement, strategic communication, and marketplace dynamics. The Boot Camp culminates in a Student Innovation Showcase with STEM leaders and Congressional stakeholders, and a pitch presentation to determine the first, second, and third-place winning teams.

“AACC is pleased to have been able to reconceptualize the CCIC after postponing last year’s competition due to COVID-19,” said Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of AACC. “The students competing in this challenge are leaders in innovation, and their use of STEM solutions to benefit society are not only highly significant but necessary in helping to secure a strong future. Our post-pandemic world will need fresh, innovative minds to design creative solutions to help those that need it most, and we are excited to help facilitate the process.”

"It is truly inspiring to see the creativity and amazing talent of students in the nation’s community colleges, and I would like to congratulate the finalists for their hard work," said Karen Marrongelle, assistant director for NSF’s Education and Human Resources Directorate. "We need to inspire new generations across all communities to explore the wonders of science and engineering, and CCIC is an exciting opportunity for students to start thinking about STEM careers. I look forward to learning more about their projects and the contributions these students will make to America's STEM future.”

Austin Community College (Texas)

The OASIS– the Officer Aptitude & Stress Information System uses artificial intelligence to help police departments better analyze data from devices such as camera footage, GPS systems, and heart-rate monitors.

Bergen Community College (New Jersey)

The Electric Vehicle Conversion Project seeks to reduce carbon emissions within the transportation industry by developing modular kits to convert gasoline-powered pickup trucks into fully electric vehicles.

Borough of Manhattan Community College (New York)

The BMCC student team is developing accessible and affordable Virtual Reality applications to serve as an interactive learning platform for children with autism to teach them essential life-skills.

The Greenago: Turning Colleges Green project is placing SMART, self-compacting recycling bins on college campuses that reward students for recycling through the use of an app.

Henry Ford College (Michigan)

The MaskKito: A Sleek Nano-Cleanser Mask project is developing a COVID-19 prevention mask with the ability to destroy viruses using the combined technology of nano-fiber weaves with UVC radiation.

Itawamba Community College (Mississippi)

The Achelous project is developing a filtering mechanism to collect clean water that can be used in rural areas, in times of emergency, and to provide water to the homeless.

Ivy Tech Community College (Indiana)

The Viruscan project seeks to combat the spread of a pandemic virus through a new inexpensive, self-administered test that automatically alerts primary care providers.

Johnson County Community College (Kansas)

The Johnson County team is creating a mechanical bench that allows individuals who use mobility aids such as wheelchairs to get from their driver’s seat to the back of their vehicle unassisted to access their device.

The EnviroMask project is developing an environmentally friendly, fully biodegradable face mask using cotton with bioplastic and non-woven bamboo fiber.

Pasadena City College (California)

The Pasadena City College team is exploring the use of antibody conjugated nanoparticles to assist in the identification and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases.

Tarrant County College (Texas)

The Shroomzzz: In-Hive Mushroom Cultivator project is focused on improving the health of bee colonies.

Virginia Western Community College (Virginia)

The Community Coral Project is supporting coral growth through 3D printing of porous structures made of PLA, a plastic substitute made from fermented plant starch.

To receive updates about the Virtual Boot Camp and CCIC’s 2021 winners, follow @Comm_College or visit www.aaccinnovationchallenge.com.

As the voice of the nation’s community colleges, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), delivers educational and economic opportunity for nearly 12 million diverse students in search of the American Dream. Uniquely dedicated to access and success for all students, AACC’s member colleges provide an on-ramp to degree attainment, skilled careers, and family-supporting wages. Located in Washington, D.C., AACC advocates for these not-for-profit, public-serving institutions to ensure they have the resources and support they need to deliver on the mission of increasing economic mobility for all. https://www.aacc.nche.edu/

The U.S. National Science Foundation propels the nation forward by advancing fundamental research in all fields of science and engineering. NSF supports research and people by providing facilities, instruments and funding to support their ingenuity and sustain the U.S. as a global leader in research and innovation. With a fiscal year 2021 budget of $8.5 billion, NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and institutions. Each year, NSF receives more than 40,000 competitive proposals and makes about 11,000 new awards. Those awards include support for cooperative research with industry, Arctic and Antarctic research and operations, and U.S. participation in international scientific efforts.

https://www.nsf.gov/





Advertisement